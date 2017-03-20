Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 56 | Monday, March 20, 2017

JC Penney Lists the 138 Stores it is Planning to Shutter

The Associated Press

Updated 6:36PM
NEW YORK (AP) – J.C. Penney on Friday listed for the first time the 138 locations it will shutter in the coming months as the retailer seeks to cut costs and improve its profitability.

Like other department stores, J.C. Penney Co. is hurting as more people shop online instead of heading to the mall. The closures are part of the company's previously announced plans to focus on its best-performing stores.

About 5,000 jobs will be cut due to the closures, J.C. Penney said. The company had about 105,000 full and part-time employees last year.

Nine stores will close in Texas, the most of any state. Eight will close in Minnesota and seven will be shut in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Liquidation sales at the 138 stores will start next month, and most of the stores will be shut by mid-June, the company said.

The closings will leave J.C. Penney with a total of about 900 stores.

