VOL. 132 | NO. 56 | Monday, March 20, 2017

Crosstown Concourse Reschedules Opening for August

Crosstown Concourse, the redeveloped Sears Crosstown building, will have its formal opening Aug. 19 – 90 years to the month that the building first opened to the public.

Developers of the 1.5 million-square-foot mixed-use complex originally set a May 13 opening.

In a social media post, they said the building will be finished in May. But office and retail tenants will still be ramping up operations and finishing their portion of the build-out of their leased spaces.

“We feel the meaning of this (August) date will make for an even more momentous celebration of history, rebirth and community,” the Facebook post reads.

The building’s initial 1927 stage opened Aug. 8, 1927, in a ribbon cutting ceremony overseen by Memphis Mayor Rowlett Paine. There were five more additions built onto the original structure and tower that fronts on North Watkins south of North Parkway through the 1960s.

When Sears closed the building in 1993 it was a distribution center exclusively for Sears mail order business.

Developer and philanthropist Staley Cates bought the building in 2007.

Crosstown Arts was formed in 2010 to undertake an adaptive reuse of the structure and the campus. Two years later the group announced commitments from eight founding or anchor tenants that set plans on a specific course.

Crosstown Concourse formally broke ground in February 2015.

– Bill Dries

Two National Experts Join RegionSmart Summit

The RegionSmart summit in Memphis on April 27 has added two national experts to its lineup.

One is Paulo Nunes-Ueno, the former director of transportation mobility for the city of Seattle and Seattle Children’s Hospital. Nunes-Ueno is a nationally renowned expert in sustainable transportation and effective urban solutions for transit, mobility and parking. He specializes in helping cities, neighborhoods and major employers develop innovative plans that safely and efficiently meet the various transportation needs of workers, residents and visitors. He last visited Memphis in October 2016 as part of the Memphis Medical District Collaborative and Innovate Memphis' parking summit.

The second RegionSmart addition is Joe Riley, the former mayor of Charleston, South Carolina, where he served 10 terms between 1975 and 2016. During his four-decade tenure, Riley led Charleston with an progressive and innovative record advancing public safety, affordable housing, arts and culture, parkland and public spaces, and economic development. He is currently a professor of American government and public policy at The Citadel and speaks extensively on urban development issues.

Tickets for the 2017 RegionSmart summit and full agenda may be found at regionsmart.org. Prospective sponsors should contact Anna Holtzclaw at 901-674-2786 or anna.holtzclaw@uli.org for more information.

– Daily News staff

Shelby County Tax Sale Sets Record

Shelby County’s first tax sale auction of 2017 was its most successful to date.

The tax sale, which was held Feb. 21-23 at CivicSource.com, resulted in 97 properties sold and generated nearly $1.7 million in sales, according to the Shelby County Trustee’s office.

Nearly 70 people placed bids to purchase tax titles for 97 of the 331 available properties. Leading up to the tax sale, the trustee’s office collected the majority of taxes owed before online bidding opened, with delinquent accounts totaling $1.9 million paid out of the tax sale prior to the auction.More than 70 percent of the winning bidders were from Tennessee, and the highest bid in the auction was 1610 Vinton Ave., which sold for $160,001.

The trustee’s office reports the county has seen significant growth in the number of bidders, properties sold and revenue generated since switching to an online format in January 2016.

The next tax sale is scheduled to begin April 25.

– Daily News staff

Grizzlies Offering Summer Basketball Camps Across Mid-South

The Memphis Grizzlies will host their 2017 Summer Basketball Camps with a record 25 different sessions at locations in Tennessee, Mississippi and Arkansas for boys and girls ages 7-16, giving participants of all skill levels and experience the chance to learn the game.

The 2017 Grizzlies Summer Basketball Camps are $295 and include two tickets to a future Grizzlies home game (redeemable once the 2017-18 regular season schedule is released), skills and drills instruction, a reversible camp jersey, full-size basketball, guest appearances at select sessions and more. All camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

The staffers for each camp are all USA Basketball-licensed and comprised of current and former players, coaches and trainers with experience in the college, semi-pro and professional ranks.

Campers can save $45 by registering by April 1 and entering the coupon code “EARLYBIRD.”

Limited spots are available. Visit grizzlies.com/camps to find out the dates and locations and to register online.

– Don Wade

Muddy’s Ramps Up Mail Order Offerings

Muddy’s Bake Shop is ramping up a new service for the bakery that it’s done only in a limited way until now – mail orders.

The business had done limited mail orders during the Christmas season for the past few years, but the small volume and inability to negotiate a lower shipping rate made it prohibitively expensive. Now, the business has teamed up with a third-party company called Goldbely (more info here: muddysbakeshop.com/mailorder), which is both a buying portal and handles the shipping, to make it easier for Muddy’s customers to place mail orders.

Right now, only a few options are available. Muddy’s started by offering three goodie boxes: a DIY cupcake kit, the baker’s dream box and a baker’s snack box.

“Thanks to the Goldbely relationship and their group-negotiated shipping costs, the prices are much more accessible for our customers and they're a great partner, passionately committed to helping grow artisan food businesses,” said Muddy’s owner Kat Gordon.

– Andy Meek