SCS to Open 20 Summer Learning Academies, Raising Bar on Student Academic Achievement

Shelby County Schools is preparing a set of 20 summer learning academies that will start at the end of the current school year and use certified teachers with a specific summer curriculum to battle “summer learning loss” in reading, math and science.

SCS superintendent Dorsey Hopson said registration by parents will start next month with a goal on enrolling 5,000 students. Results will be measured and students nearing the transition into middle school and high school will get special attention.

The 20 schools are open to students districtwide. Hopson hopes to draw students from charter schools to the summer sessions as a way of competing for those students to become part of SCS during the regular school year.

The priority for the summer academies will be students in a set of 20 “critical focus” schools. Hopson announced plans earlier this year to change the trajectory of the low enrollment, low performing schools starting in August.

The summer academies include contract agreements with parents as well as a parent orientation on what to expect before the sessions start.

But Hopson said high performing students will also be a part of the summer academies.

“We don’t want this to have a negative connotation,” he told SCS board members at a Tuesday, Feb. 28, meeting. “This is the 50,000 foot flyover. We’re going to have a quick blitz in March and we need to get these classes filled up.”

In other action Tuesday, the school board approved an $800,000 contract with Great Minds, a professional development consulting firm whose work is around the Eureka math curriculum.

Board members heard a lot from teachers who complained that the Eureka pilot program was poorly executed and expressed doubts about the shift in math curriculum.

“I could support us going in this direction,” said board member Teresa Jones, who cast one of the two no votes on the contract. “But I can’t support it because of how we got here.”

Hopson acknowledged the poor rollout and said the move to scale for the entire school system would be centrally managed and more coordinated.

On the change in math curriculum, Hopson said the switch is warranted because the most recent TNReady achievement test scores showed only 7 percent of SCS high school students are proficient in Algebra I.

Hopson said the school system has been using “outdated material” that isn’t aligned with state standards. The textbooks used were selected before the new state math standards were in place.

“That’s just what the facts are,” he told board members. “We must dramatically improve student achievement so that our most fragile students can improve their position in life. Seven percent is just not acceptable to me.”

The board also approved the sale of Renaissance Academy North School, 4885 Bill Knight Road in Millington, to the city of Millington for $130,000 as well as parking spaces for buses that may be needed by SCS in the future.