Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 44 | Thursday, March 02, 2017

The Daily Traveler

Wiedower

Lance Wiedower

Getting To Know Dallas

BY LANCE WIEDOWER, Special to The Daily News

Updated 2:55PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

Once upon a time, I called Dallas home. But as many Memphians can attest when admitting to never visiting Graceland, as a Dallasite I didn’t hit many of the tourist attractions.

I’ve returned to Dallas off and on since moving away in 2000, mainly to attend sporting events. But in October we visited for a longer stretch, enough time to hit some of the city’s highlights. We simplified things and used a CityPASS ticket to lead our decisions.

The CityPASS gives admission to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower, and a choice between either The Sixth Floor Museum or Dallas Zoo, and either the George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum or Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Most of these attractions are centered near Downtown Dallas, and can be seen in a rushed one day or spread over a couple of days.

The Sixth Floor Museum is a gem. Housed in what was then known as the Texas School Book Depository, this is where Lee Harvey Oswald fired the deadly shots at the presidential motorcade passing below, killing President John F. Kennedy.

The museum explores JFK’s life and legacy, and fully details the assassination. Much like Memphis and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dallas would rather not be known as the location for JFK’s murder. But this museum educates while honoring the life lost on that fateful day in 1963.

Other Downtown sites include getting a bird’s-eye view of Dallas from the Reunion Tower observation deck and exploring the natural world at the Perot Museum at Victory Park, a quick walk through the West End from The Sixth Floor Museum. This is actually a cool area to center a day, with other sites that include the Dallas World Aquarium and Dallas Museum of Art.

I’m a fan of presidential libraries and normally would’ve chosen to use our CityPASS at the Bush library, but because it was fall the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a beautiful place.

When I called Dallas home some 17 years ago, I usually opted to take visitors to Fort Worth for what I called the “real culture” of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. I’d still do that; in fact, take some time to check out its abundance of museums and cultural districts. But Dallas is worth some time. The neighborhoods in East Dallas are beautiful, and I’ve always been a fan of the eclectic dining and nightlife options in Lower Greenville.

The Deep Ellum neighborhood just east of Downtown isn’t the scene I remember from the late 1990s, although I’m not that same young person. Deep Ellum Brewery remains a gem, and it’s one of several breweries that have popped up in the Metroplex over the past half-decade.

It takes just more than seven hours to drive to Dallas from Memphis, and Southwest and American have plenty of direct flights between the cities.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 130 271 2,989
MORTGAGES 126 270 3,703
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 197 511 6,933
BANKRUPTCIES 101 235 2,417
BUSINESS LICENSES 41 118 1,167
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 87 229 2,537
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 77 631

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.