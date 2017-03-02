Getting To Know Dallas

VOL. 132 | NO. 44 | Thursday, March 02, 2017

Once upon a time, I called Dallas home. But as many Memphians can attest when admitting to never visiting Graceland, as a Dallasite I didn’t hit many of the tourist attractions.

I’ve returned to Dallas off and on since moving away in 2000, mainly to attend sporting events. But in October we visited for a longer stretch, enough time to hit some of the city’s highlights. We simplified things and used a CityPASS ticket to lead our decisions.

The CityPASS gives admission to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, Reunion Tower, and a choice between either The Sixth Floor Museum or Dallas Zoo, and either the George W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum or Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Most of these attractions are centered near Downtown Dallas, and can be seen in a rushed one day or spread over a couple of days.

The Sixth Floor Museum is a gem. Housed in what was then known as the Texas School Book Depository, this is where Lee Harvey Oswald fired the deadly shots at the presidential motorcade passing below, killing President John F. Kennedy.

The museum explores JFK’s life and legacy, and fully details the assassination. Much like Memphis and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dallas would rather not be known as the location for JFK’s murder. But this museum educates while honoring the life lost on that fateful day in 1963.

Other Downtown sites include getting a bird’s-eye view of Dallas from the Reunion Tower observation deck and exploring the natural world at the Perot Museum at Victory Park, a quick walk through the West End from The Sixth Floor Museum. This is actually a cool area to center a day, with other sites that include the Dallas World Aquarium and Dallas Museum of Art.

I’m a fan of presidential libraries and normally would’ve chosen to use our CityPASS at the Bush library, but because it was fall the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is a beautiful place.

When I called Dallas home some 17 years ago, I usually opted to take visitors to Fort Worth for what I called the “real culture” of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. I’d still do that; in fact, take some time to check out its abundance of museums and cultural districts. But Dallas is worth some time. The neighborhoods in East Dallas are beautiful, and I’ve always been a fan of the eclectic dining and nightlife options in Lower Greenville.

The Deep Ellum neighborhood just east of Downtown isn’t the scene I remember from the late 1990s, although I’m not that same young person. Deep Ellum Brewery remains a gem, and it’s one of several breweries that have popped up in the Metroplex over the past half-decade.

It takes just more than seven hours to drive to Dallas from Memphis, and Southwest and American have plenty of direct flights between the cities.

Lance Wiedower can be reached at tripsbylance.com.