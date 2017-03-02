Germantown Community Theatre Looks for Sustainable Growth

VOL. 132 | NO. 44 | Thursday, March 02, 2017

From a philosophical perspective, Germantown Community Theatre artistic director Justin Asher says continued existence – and the theater is in its 46th season – is its own evidence.

“No matter what you call it, when theater communities come together to produce art for art’s sake, it’s a good thing,” he said.

From a bottom-line practical perspective, however, Germantown Community Theatre (GCT) is up against some harsh financial realities.

“In community theater there is always financial challenges,” said Asher, who is one of three full-time employees and joined GCT just over two years ago. “You have to budget yourself so precisely.”

And GCT hasn’t quite been, well, ready for Broadway in that regard. Thus, it’s embarking on a $300,000 fundraising campaign with $100,000 earmarked for three areas: retiring debt, hiring a new executive director and adjusting salaries – the previous director resigned – and to continue and advance the education programs at the core of its mission. GCT is a 501 (c) (3).

“We’ve had some growing pains,” said board member and attorney Eileen Kuo, adding that planning and communication were not always the best. “Hindsight’s 20-20.”

This Saturday, March 4, GCT is holding its annual fundraiser at Opera Memphis. More information is available at http://www.gctcomeplay.org/gala. Tickets for the event are $65 per person and a table of eight is $400.

Board president Bo Adams, who is a physician, formerly served on the Christian Brothers University board of trustees. He says only half-kidding, “We were always waiting for some rich Catholic to die so we could build a building. We can’t wait for one person to die. We need 10 people to make a (financial) commitment and we need 100 more members.”

Asher and board members make clear that GCT is not in immediate danger of closing its doors. Adams says board members stepped in at one point to help meet payroll, but he likens the current situation to being “stuck on a treadmill.”

The theater building, located at 3037 Forest Hill Irene Road, was built as a schoolhouse. By the 1930s, it had transitioned into a church, and then became a theater in the 1970s. Today, even with its financial hurdles, it does not stand alone.

The city of Germantown has provided a $45,000 grant for children’s educational programming. And matching grant money could be made available depending on the results of the fundraising campaign.

“Even GPAC (Germantown Performing Arts Center) has offered co-branding and co-marketing,” Adams said. “Nobody wants us to go away.”

This includes the rest of the Greater Memphis theater community, says Asher, noting that the local theater community is very fluid but GCT offers a director, performer or set designer a better chance at a first opportunity than, say, Theatre Memphis.

Kuo calls GCT a “special bridge” between full-time theater professionals and those starting out or who are involved on a part-time basis. Kuo, for example, has been a musical director for GCT shows.

The theater made a mark by winning four Ostrander Awards in 2016 for local theater excellence; GCT’s depiction of playwright Tennessee Williams’ “A Streetcar Named Desire” won for Best Production of a Drama.

“It’s high-quality theater,” Kuo said.

The theater itself is intimate. Children’s camps fill some of the time and space during the summer and over Christmas break. Last year’s shows also included Neil Simon’s “The Odd Couple” and “Violet” opens on March 10 and runs through March 26. Other 2017 offerings include another Tennessee Williams production, “The Glass Menageries,” and a children’s production of “You Can’t Take it With You.”

Future fundraising possibilities include food truck nights at GCT with local music and artists and even the raffling off of cameo appearances in GCT productions. Adams says the theater is akin to the Triple-A level of baseball, but they have the advantage of a much smaller venue than the Memphis Redbirds’ AutoZone Park.

“Filling up 110 seats is not a moonshot for us,” Adams said.

For his part, Asher thinks back to a day when the theater was humming – a production of “All My Sons” about to hit the stage and rehearsals for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” going on in another part of the building. He envisions the theater growing and its reputation right along with it.

“Good things are happening here,” Asher said. “We don’t want to be a secret anymore.”