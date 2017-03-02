VOL. 132 | NO. 44 | Thursday, March 02, 2017

Paragon Bank Reports Strong 2016 Results

Paragon Bank had a strong 2016 based on newly released financial results, with the bank’s net income growing from $91,023 in 2015 to more than $2.1 million in 2016.

Among other highlights for the year, Paragon’s $18.1 million in 2016 revenue was a record for the bank and a 40 percent gain over 2015. Gross loans increased 17.6 percent during 2016, from $245 million to $289 million by year’s end.

Total assets on Dec. 31 were $352 million, compared with $304 million at the end of 2015, a 15.7 percent increase.

In addition to the financial results, Paragon reported its employees volunteered more than 1,270 hours in 2016, impacting 45 different organizations throughout the city.

– Andy Meek

Greater Memphis Greenline Names New Director

The Greater Memphis Greenline board of directors has appointed Andrew Israel its new executive director as it shifts its organizational focus, the group announced Wednesday, March 1.

The GMG was established in 2004 to promote and facilitate the creation of a recreational trail system in Memphis and Shelby County, starting with the conversion of a 10.7-mile abandoned rail corridor into what is now known as the Shelby Farms Greenline.

Following the Greenline, the organization initiated the Harahan Bridge project that became Big River Crossing as well as the Broad Street/Overton Park Connector, better known as the Hampline.

Now the organization says it’s shifting its focus to promoting healthy lifestyles and increasing the use of trails, parks and green spaces.

“Memphis is known for being an unhealthy city. We want to change that perception by introducing new programs that encourage people of all ages to get out and use our green spaces,” Israel said in a statement. “The creation of the Shelby Farms Greenline was a game-changer for Memphis. We want to build on that success by continuing to provide opportunities for everyone across our city to have safe, accessible locations to pursue their health and wellness goals.”

Greater Memphis Greenline says it’s exploring multiple initiatives, including a Senior Cycles program, which would provide senior citizens with access to adult three-wheeled bicycles through local community centers, and GreenFit, a youth exercise and fitness program that uses local parks.

– Daily News staff

Regency Homebuilders Buys 70 Acres in Germantown

Regency Homebuilders LLC has bought a 70-acre parcel of land in Germantown from Goodwin Farms L.P. for roughly $2 million, according to a Feb. 27 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

The large swath of undeveloped land is located at 9687 Winchester Road, immediately west of the Germantown-Collierville border near the intersection of Houston Levee and Winchester roads.

John B. Goodwin, acting as general partner, signed the deed on behalf of seller Goodwin Farms.

In conjunction with the purchase, Regency Homebuilders took out a $1.3 million mortgage through Pinnacle Bank. Sean Carlson, acting as secretary, signed the trust deed on behalf of Regency Homebuilders.

The property was last appraised for a little more than $2 million in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

Regency Homebuilders also owns a 31.1-acre tract of vacant land immediately adjacent to the newly acquired property. That parcel was appraised at $1.3 million in 2016.

Recently, Regency Homebuilders purchased two parcels of vacant land in Bartlett from Music City Investments LLC for $1.8 million, according to a Feb. 1 warranty deed. The roughly 15 acres near the U.S. 64 exit off Interstate 40 is labeled in the deed as Brunswick Village at Wolfchase planned development, and the Shelby County Assessor’s combined 2016 appraisal for the two parcels was $236,000.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Baseball Team Defeats No. 8 Ole Miss

The University of Memphis knocked off No. 8 Ole Miss by a score of 9-6 on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Swayze Field. The Tigers (5-2) handed the Rebels their first loss of the season.

Five different Tiger pitchers took the mound. Sophomore left-hander Hunter Smith pitched three hitless innings and retired nine of the 10 batters he faced. James Muse started the game and kept the Tigers in it, pitching two innings and allowing three runs on four hits. Left-hander Drew Crosby was the first reliever to enter and he threw two scoreless innings and earned his second win of the season.

Colton Hathcock recorded his third straight save, pitching a perfect bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts. Freshman shortstop Alec Trela had his first multiple hit game of his career and smashed the first home run of his career to provide some insurance in the top of the ninth. Trela finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Designated hitter Andy Bowman also had two hits, a pair of doubles in his first two at-bats. Left fielder Colton Neel was 2-for-5 with two RBI and a solo home run in the third inning.

The win is the 34th top-25 win of coach Daron Schoenrock’s Memphis career.

– Don Wade

James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt To Play FedExForum

A stop at FedExForum in August is among the dates singer-songwriter James Taylor added to his current tour Wednesday, March 1. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play Memphis Aug. 5 with Bonnie Raitt opening the show

Tickets for the show go on sale March 10 at Ticketmaster.com.

The Memphis stop is one of 13 summer dates added Wednesday to Taylor’s tour, with others including several ballpark venues.

– Bill Dries

LG to Build $250M Plant In Middle Tennessee

South Korean appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, that it has selected Tennessee as the site for its first washing machine plant in the United States.

The 829,000-square-foot facility is projected to cost $250 million and create 600 new jobs. The plant will be built in Clarksville, about 40 miles northwest of Nashville.

Dan Song, the president of LG’s home appliances division, called Tennessee the “clear choice” for the new plant after a national search dating back six years. Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration declined to detail the incentive package offered to LG because the contacts had not yet been finalized.

South Korean tire maker Hankook also has a new plant in Clarksville, and the company announced last year it was moving its North American headquarters from New Jersey to downtown Nashville.

LG is in the process of building a new $300 million headquarters facility in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

The new LG plant in Clarksville will be near a new Google data center on the planned $1.2 billion Hemlock Semiconductor site that was shuttered in 2013. The company disassembled the plant and donated 833 acres of land back to the city and county.

– The Associated Press