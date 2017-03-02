Design Board Approves Application for Downtown BBQ Joint

VOL. 132 | NO. 44 | Thursday, March 02, 2017

Related Articles Memphis' Newest Doggie Daycare Offers Downtown Pets a Place to Play

After operating a popular barbecue restaurant in southeast Memphis for more than 15 years, Mike Arnold’s plans to open a second Arnold’s Bar-B-Que and Grill location in Downtown took another step forward Wednesday, March 1.

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved, with conditions, Arnold’s application for exterior improvements, which include a marquee-style triangular sign above their Floyd Alley entrance.

“We’re trying to activate the alley and show that it is viable as a pedestrian alley,” building owner Mike Todd said. “I think there is intrinsic value Downtown with these type of activations.”

Arnold and Todd plan to convert the back side of 320 Monroe Ave., which faces Floyd Alley, into Downtown’s second alleyway BBQ restaurant.

Though the entrance will be in the alley, it will still be visible from Madison Avenue.

The project falls under the DRB’s jurisdiction because it previously was approved for an Exterior Improvement Grant from the Center City Development Corp. The $29,512 grant was for site enhancements to increase the curb appeal of the restaurant, animate Floyd Alley and link the Downtown Core with the Edge District.

The DRB staff recommend that Arnold’s reduce the scale of the projecting sign by 30 percent, which would place it closer to the requirements of the CBID sign code, and remove the internally lit wall sign below the main sign.

The original plans called for the sign to be 30 square feet on both main sides, which exceeded the code by roughly 10 square feet. The staff’s recommendation reduced the sign to 21 square feet on each side.

Todd argued that an exception to the code was necessary because the sign would only be visible from a major thoroughfare at a great distance.

“We’re in rarified air fronting a building on an alley,” Todd said. “I don’t think it’s the kind of thing that, when the guidelines were written, was something that really existed other than the Rendezvous, which has been there forever.”

After a lengthy discussion, the DRB and Todd came to a compromise to reduce the overall face width from 93 to 84 inches, proportionally reduce the face height, and to allow the lighted wall sign, but under the condition that it has neon components and is not internally illuminated.

“As always, we are balancing our desire to protect the visual environment with our desire to encourage new businesses,” said Design Review Board chairman Ray Brown.

Arnold’s will share 320 Monroe Ave. with Mutt Island, a 10,000-square-foot dog day care that leases the front half of the building in addition to having a 5,000-square-foot outdoor play and 10-foot privacy fence.