St. Jude Dedicates Research Tower After Pioneer Dr. Donald Pinkel

In honor of his groundbreaking work to fight and cure childhood cancers, St. Jude held a dedication ceremony on Friday, March 17, to rename its principal research tower for Dr. Donald Pinkel, the hospital’s first director and chief executive officer.

Pinkel served in the position from 1962 to 1973. The tower marks the first building on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to be named for a physician or scientist.

Attendees at the seven-story Margo Thomas Center for Global Education and Collaboration, which is adjacent to the research tower, included 30 members of Pinkel’s family, several former patients and colleagues.

Pinkel, who is 90 now and lives in California, was unable to attend due to physical complications from polio, which he first overcame in his mid-20s but now has again.

“There are so many people that we are grateful to at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, but I don’t think there is anybody who we are more grateful to than Donald Pinkel,” said Marlo Thomas, St. Jude National Outreach Director and daughter of founder Danny Thomas. “He simply is the cornerstone of the foundation of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.”

Under Pinkel’s leadership, St. Jude pioneered a strategy called “Total Therapy” focusing on curing children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), the most common form of pediatric cancer.

“We owe him a debt of gratitude,” said Dr. James R. Downing, St. Jude president and CEO. “It was because of what he accomplished on this campus, because of his leadership, because of the people he recruited to this campus, that we exist today. Without that success, we would not have continued.”

The Total Therapy approach combined multiple cancer-fighting drugs, and survival rates for children began increasing – rising dramatically from a nearly fatal disease when St. Jude opened in 1962 to today, when 94 percent of children with ALL treated at St. Jude survive.

While he couldn’t be at the dedication in person, a video message from Pinkel was played.

“What happened was we learned how to combine drugs with radiation and all kinds of elements,” Pinkel said on the video. “We were able to put it all together and come up with a cure rate, and that is what we were looking for.”

He was instrumental in establishing tight relationships between clinicians and research investigators at St. Jude, and that “bench-to-bedside” process has been popularized in the cancer research community. Pinkel also pioneered a nutrition program that led to the formation of the national WIC program (Women Infants and Children) to provide food to children and their mothers.

“He knew from his patients that he was treating here on this campus that those that were malnourished and came from the poorer neighborhoods of Memphis actually did worse,” Downing said. “So he went out and studied those patients.” One overriding goal for Pinkel was that everyone feel equal and important on campus, regardless of job, title, race or gender.

“Talking with him over the years, he’s told me how St. Jude represents so many important things to him and to all of us,” said Pinkel’s daughter, Mary Pinkel, who attended the event. “One of the first things my dad did when he looked at the architecture plans (for the St. Jude campus) was change the bathrooms. It was July of 1961, and he had noticed there were separate bathrooms for blacks and whites.”

Patrick Patchell was 11 years old when he was diagnosed with ALL in 1964, and he and his family traveled to St. Jude from eastern Arkansas shortly after getting the news.

“I remember Dr. Pinkel as a gentleman, just really nice and comforting,” Patchell said. “He was always confident. It was a pleasure to talk with him because you always felt better after you did.”

His first round of treatments lasted six weeks, and then Patchell had chemo every week for the next 2 1/2 years.

“My blood count has been fine ever since. It’s been wonderful,” said Patchell, who is an accountant with Hilton Hotels & Resorts. “Dr. Pinkel was given such an awesome responsibility and had a mission to accomplish, and he and the team here at St. Jude did it. They were successful. Not many people can say they fulfilled their life like that.”