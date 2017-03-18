March 17-23, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 18, 2017

1968: 16.1 inches of snow fall on the city of Memphis, cancelling plans for striking city sanitation workers to march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the front of their ranks from Clayborn Temple to City Hall. King would return to the city to lead the march on March 28, a march that would end before it got to City Hall because of violence. The violent end would prompt King to return to the city to lead another march April 5.

Source: "At The River I Stand" by Joan Turner Beifuss

Meanwhile, Lou Rawls and the Fifth Dimension play the Mid-South Coliseum.

1957: A bill in the Tennessee Legislature would divert $100,000 in state road funding to inland waterways. It draws fire from the Tennessee Highway Users Conference, which calls the proposal a “step backward.” Federal road funding coming to the state of Tennessee totals $158 million for the next three years. Most of it will go to projects in which federal funding covers 80 percent of a road project and local or state governments match the remaining 20 percent.

Among the new privilege licenses listed in The Daily News: King Kastle hamburgers at 527 S. Cooper St., north of Carr Avenue, and Rainbow Kream ice cream at 2879 Lamar Ave. at Dunn Avenue.

1924: On the front page of The Daily News: Room furnishings for the new Claridge hotel at North Main Street and Adams Avenue have been ordered and are on their way to Memphis for a scheduled May 1 opening. A group of 40-50 painters are readying the rooms of the hotel, which are expected to all be filled when Confederate veterans began arriving for a reunion in the city at the start of June.

And: “More than 100 stills have been captured and destroyed by Sheriff Knight and his deputies,” The Daily News reports, recapping Knight’s tally since January when he became sheriff. Knight is quoted as saying, “I am going to demonstrate that it is possible to absolutely rid the county of illicit whiskey plants.”