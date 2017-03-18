VOL. 10 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Stax Museum of American Soul Music will open its “A Century of Funk: Rufus Thomas at 100” exhibition with a reception Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m. at the museum, 926 E. McLemore Ave. Join the Stax Music Academy Rhythm Section and Thomas’ friends and family for a special concert and panel discussion. Cost is free. The exhibition will be on display through Aug. 31. Visit staxmuseum.com.

Circuit Playhouse will present “Company” Friday, March 17, through April 9 at 51 S. Cooper St. Visit playhouseonthesquare.org for times and tickets.

Memphis Area Master Gardeners will host the 2017 Spring Fling Garden Show and Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Big Red Barn at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature plant sales, vendors, kids activities, “Ask a Master Gardener” clinic, speakers, demonstrations and more. Parking and admission are free. Visit memphisareamastergardeners.org/sfling.htm for a show schedule.

The T.O. Fuller State Park annual Spring Hike will be held Saturday, March 18, at 8:45 a.m. starting at the Visitors Center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. The moderate, 4.5-mile hike on the Discovery Trail includes scenic points such as the C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa. Cost is free; all ages welcome. For more information, call the park office at 901-543-7581.

IRIS Orchestra, Opera Memphis and the University of Memphis’ University Singers will present “City in Song” Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert features works by Rossini, Brahms and Donizetti. Buy tickets from GPAC at gpacweb.com or 901-751-7500.

Memphis Botanic Garden will host a Signs of Spring Walk with master gardener Judith Hammond on Sunday, March 19, at 1:30 p.m. at MBG, 750 Cherry Road. Wear sturdy hiking shoes for this off-trail hike. Free to members or with paid MBG admission; no reservations needed. Visit memphisbotanicgarden.com.

Memphis Animal Services will host an Essential Oils with Pets class Sunday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove. Taught by doTERRA platinum leader Danielle Hardee, the class will share how essential oils can calm, relax and de-stress pets as well as provide physical health benefits. Proceeds from purchases of doTERRA oils after the class will benefit heartworm-positive dogs at MAS. Cost is free; no RSVP needed. Visit memphisanimalservices.com.

Aspen Dental, in partnership with Alpha Omega Veterans Services, will provide free dental care for Memphis veterans via its MouthMobile mobile dental office Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza, 170 N. Main St. Appointments are required and can be made by contacting AOVS at 901-729-2345.

Rotary Club of Memphis will meet Tuesday, March 21, at noon at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Dr. Keith G. Anderson, a cardiologist at Sutherland Cardiology Clinic and president of the Tennessee Medical Association, will discuss numerous health care topics, including how federal health care reform could impact Tennessee. Cost is $20 at the door. Email taylor@memphisrotary.org to register.

Teach901 will hold a future educators mixer and workshop Wednesday, March 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Crescent Club, 6075 Poplar Ave., suite 909. Memphis-area college students who are on track to graduate with an education degree this year can get a resume critique, certification assistance and free professional headshot. Cost is free; food and drinks included. Register at teach901.com.

The 2017 Bartlett Business Expo will be Thursday, March 23, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bartlett Recreation Center, 7700 Flaherty Place. Local businesses will showcase goods and services. Free and open to the public. Visit bartlettchamber.org.

Mid-South Association for Financial Professionals will meet Thursday, March 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn University of Memphis, 3700 Central Ave. Danita Moss with Southern Financial Exchange will present “Same-Day ACH Usage Trends and Upcoming Changes.” Register at midsouthafp.org.