VOL. 10 | NO. 12 | Saturday, March 18, 2017

The Memphis News Editorial Editorial: The Ride From Mall To Mixed Use Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Related Articles Wolfchase At 20

Memphis has come a long way from Southland Mall – the city’s first shopping mall – which seemed so cavernous in the late 1960s and now seems so small.

That’s not to say the times have left Southland Mall behind. They haven’t. It can and should be a part of the renaissance now underway in Whitehaven.

Other malls haven’t fared so well. The Mall of Memphis is long gone. Raleigh Springs Mall is expected to be demolished soon as the property transitions to a town center anchored by a library, police station and other city facilities. And Hickory Ridge Mall made its own transition years ago, now housing a mix of retail and services alongside a dozen community service offices.

As this week’s cover story notes, Wolfchase Galleria is marking 20 years as an anchor of the Germantown Parkway corridor, the city’s busiest retail area and one of its most spectacularly unplanned shopping meccas.

Wolfchase’s scale, along with its mix of local and national tenants that appeal to a variety of shoppers, makes it a retail generator even as some nearby big-box stores have closed and others have found new uses.

It has persisted despite retail developers discarding the indoor-mall concept in favor of “lifestyle centers,” which more recently have yielded to mixed-use developments that combine retail with office space, hotels and even residential units. Think Crosstown Concourse, for example.

In some ways, the mixed-use transition harkens back to the way things were long ago. However, the level and scale of coordination that goes into such a project could never have been imagined then.

“Density” has taken on a whole new meaning. And, to be sure, not everyone wants that level of density or the realization that their home is in the shadow of the mixed-use development next door.

Yes, Memphis has come a long way since Southland Mall. But for all the advances we’ve made in the look and the scope of these centers of commerce and life, we still have not seen a similar sustained and dedicated effort to what we would submit is the most critical element in our evolution: a relevant and logical public transportation system that serves those who have no other option, as well as those who do.

Until that changes, every iteration of what we build, renovate, demolish and rebuild from the ground up is a destiny we can’t completely control. It is built on a shifting civic sand that is constantly being calculated by limits we put on our journeys to these places.

Leaving this up to the Memphis Area Transit Authority alone will not get the job done. A piecemeal set of buses and shuttles have sprouted up to take on routes to specific places, but gaps remain.

We need a smart, well-funded public transportation system that can expand as our plans do. Without that, our plans will never be as big as they need to be – big enough for all of us.