Yanckello Makes Artists’ Vision a Reality

Memphis stands at the threshold of incredible possibility. In this series, we introduce innovative Memphians who are driving Memphis forward and forging its future success.

Sadie Yanckello never thought her job would involve buying carloads of old TVs from flea markets. Then she started working at Crosstown Arts.

It was August 2015, and the artist Lawrence Matthews was preparing for his upcoming show, “In a Violent Way.” In the show, Matthews performs original music in front of a bank of television screens playing media depictions of racial violence in America.

Only problem? He didn’t have enough TVs. So Yanckello hopped in her car. Although her title at Crosstown Arts is exhibitions and programming coordinator, she can aptly be described as a factotum, a jill-of-all-trades who takes on everything from grant writing to coordinating group shows.

“When an artist brings their big idea to Crosstown, we’re going to do everything in our power to make it a reality,” said Yanckello. “And we want it to align as closely as possible with their vision.”

Raised in Connecticut and Florida, Yanckello moved to Memphis to attend Rhodes College, where she studied art history and sociology. She says she enjoyed her time at Rhodes, but in order to fully experience Memphis art and culture, it was necessary for her to peek over the college’s walls.

“I wanted to explore art as a social practice and how that looked in Memphis,” said Yanckello. “I was especially interested in contemporary art and placemaking, how people were beginning to see the value that art can add to education, health and wellness.”

That led her to accept a Rhodes Summer Service Fellowship at Crosstown Arts, which had recently moved into its storefront space across the street from the old Sears Crosstown. That building – at 1.5 million square feet, one of Memphis’ largest – was just beginning to rise from a decades-long slumber.

“They were just beginning the initial phase of construction,” she notes. “But even back then, it was obvious that something special was taking place. We had created a space where people felt supported, connected and inspired in their creative work.”

Its democratic principles are among the things that set Crosstown Arts apart. Here, budding local talents are given the same reverence and pride-of-place as nationally known artists. As an example, Yanckello cites Michael Williams, a local artist whose vivid oil paintings recall the fauvist work of Andre Derain or Georges Braque. His show, “Epic Vision,” ran at Crosstown Arts in May 2015.

“That’s what made me want to stay,” she notes. “At Crosstown, we are free to experiment. It’s a platform for amazing ideas.”

Two years in, Yanckello still struggles to define her role, which seems to change with each new gallery show and performance. Some days she buys balloons in bulk; other days she helps neighborhood residents construct hundreds of paper flowers. Perhaps, she notes, it is best summed up in a question: How can we best achieve the artist’s vision?

Amorphous though it may be, it’s a job worth fighting for.

“I’m shocked by how much I want to stay here,” she says. “Memphis is a far cry from the trendy, mustache-laden cities that everyone points to. It’s a genuine town, and I love it.”

Sadie Yanckello is an alum of New Memphis’ Embark program. Learn more at newmemphis.org.