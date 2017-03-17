Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

TVA to Sell About 900 Acres at Muscle Shoals Reservation

The Associated Press

Updated 3:01PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to auction off much of the land on which it was created in 1933.

News outlets report the TVA announced Wednesday it has hired a real estate firm to market about 900 acres of its Muscle Shoals Reservation property along the Tennessee River in northwest Alabama.

TVA will keep the Rockpile Recreational Area and other property to provide workspace for over 600 employees at the site.

The TVA board of directors declared the land surplus in 2012.

TVA spokesman Scott Fiedler says the utility hasn't set a price. The auction is expected to take place by late August.

TVA is the nation's largest public utility and provides electricity to about 9 million people in Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 109 314 4,033
MORTGAGES 127 364 4,858
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 234 698 8,836
BANKRUPTCIES 62 251 3,133
BUSINESS LICENSES 26 142 1,541
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 74 316 3,466
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 109 905

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.