VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Tennessee Legislative Leaders Pursue Open Records Law Review

The Associated Press

Updated 2:41PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee legislative leaders are moving forward with a review of exemptions to the state's open records laws.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2n0EMFh) that Senate Speaker Randy McNally and House Speaker Beth Harwell sent a letter Monday to the Office of Open Records Counsel. They requested a thorough and comprehensive review of exemptions to the Tennessee Public Records Act.

Tennessee enacted its public records act in 1957. There are now more than 350 various exemptions to the law.

The letter says the two Republican leaders will review the list in order to potentially remove or sunset at least some of the exemptions.

McNally and Harwell are asking for the list by the start of next year's session in January.

Information from: The Tennessean, www.tennessean.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

