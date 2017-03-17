Seven File in Republican Primary for State Rep. District 95

VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Seven contenders have filed to run in the special April Republican primary for the District 95 state House seat from Shelby County.

The seven contenders each filed qualifying petitions by the Thursday, March 16, noon deadline. They and three other candidates – two independent and one Democrat – have until noon Monday to withdraw from the race if they wish.

The Shelby County Election Commission sets the ballot Tuesday afternoon.

Democratic contender Julie Byrd Ashworth advances to the June general election without opposition in the April Democratic primary.

The Republican primary field is Collierville school board member Kevin Vaughan, Collierville alderman Billy Patton, homebuilder and former Germantown alderman Frank Uhlhorn, attorney Gail Williams Horner of Collierville, Missy Marshall of Collierville, Joseph Crone of Eads and Curtis Loynachan.

Independent contenders Robert Schutt and Jim Tomasik qualified at the deadline and are automatically on the June ballot.

The special elections – the primary on April 27 and the general on June 15 – are to fill the vacancy created by the February resignation of Republican state Representative Mark Lovell of Eads.

Lovell resigned abruptly three weeks into his first legislative session after he was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching of a capitol hill employee. Lovell has denied any wrongdoing. A House investigation concluded Lovell had violated guidelines prohibiting such behavior.