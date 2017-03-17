Next Season’s Memphis Tigers Defense Begins Building Up Now

VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

If spring football practice is about looking ahead – and it is – then the off-season that precedes it is about looking back. University of Memphis defensive coordinator Chris Ball watched every defensive snap from the 2016 season – 1,025 plays from an 8-5 season.

“As a coach, you’re always hardest on yourself, asking, `What do I gotta do to make this thing better?’ Then you start watching the cut-ups, and all of a sudden you realize somebody’s not in their gap, missed tackle, miscommunication, not aligned right … you keep watching, not getting off a block … If we’d just cut down our missed tackles by a third, we’re probably top 50 in the country in run defense,” Ball said.

There are, of course, plenty of statistics that can tell alternate versions of the same story: The Memphis defense wasn’t good enough for the Tigers to win the American Athletic Conference, to be as good as they hoped to be.

While the Tigers’ high-flying offense finished 15th nationally in scoring offense, averaging 38.8 points per game – just behind Clemson and just in front of Alabama – the defense tied for 68th in scoring defense (points allowed) at 28.8 per game.

Beyond that, the Tigers’ defense allowed a whopping 454.6 yards per game – 106th out of 128 schools. They were 93rd in rushing defense, allowing 204.9 yards per game, and 89th in passing yards allowed at 249.7.

They were better, however, on getting off the field on third down. Opponents converted 73 of 192 third-down plays (38 percent), which put Memphis 49th in the country. They tied for 56th in red zone defense as opponents cashed 40 of 48 trips inside the 20-yard line for points (83.3 percent).

And the Tigers excelled on takeaways. Their 29 turnovers created tied them for fifth in the country.

“I don’t go through the stats and look at how many yards we gave up,” said second-year head coach Mike Norvell. “Because you’ve got teams snapping the ball 100 times a game. Be good, get takeaways, be good on third down, good in the red zone.

“We’ve got to be explosive. I want to be a defense that gets takeaways, gets possessions for the offense. We did that in Year One,” Norvell continued. “We’ve got to improve in our scoring defense, our rush defense. The SMU game, the Temple game – even though they got a lot of yards, if our defense doesn’t play the way it did, we don’t win.”

Ball points out that no Big 12 team finished higher than 51st in total defense – tops was Kansas State, which allowed 387.7 yards per game. In the American, South Florida went 11-2 despite ranking 120th in total defense.

So the metrics are not what they once were. In an era of spread offenses and the ball constantly being in the air, a defense is not unlike a pitcher working in a freakishly small ballpark where routine fly balls can turn into three-run homers.

“Exactly,” Ball said. “You lose your confidence. Then you start trying to reinvent the wheel and that’s the worst thing you can do. You should go back to your base, tight four, and run your base.”

Ball says watching tape he realizes they got away from that as the defense struggled. Even so, last year’s team had a veteran secondary with three senior starters and other seniors who played a lot. Now, the secondary will get an overhaul.

Senior safety Jonathan Cook (team-high 88 tackles in 2016) is expected be the anchor. Norvell and Ball believe redshirt freshman Josh Perry (a one-time Alabama commit) could be an impact player in the secondary and two former Oklahoma players/junior college transfers in Marcus Green and Tito Windham will compete for starting roles.

Redshirt senior and Missouri transfer Shaun Rupert appeared in all 13 games last season, but Ball says as he went through those 1,025 plays he regretted not playing Rupert more.

“I kicked myself,” Ball said. “Great communicator. Our No. 1 thing last year in the secondary was communication. All the good secondaries I’ve been around, they’ve been great communicators. That’s our No. 1 goal in spring in that back end.”

Linebacker Genard Avery (81 tackles and five sacks) returns for his senior season and the Tigers are hopeful that the NCAA grants redshirt senior linebacker Jackson Dillon a sixth year of eligibility after his season was cut short by injury.

“That guy’s got a motor,” Ball said. “He says, `Jump,’ 99.9 percent of the team’s going to jump.”

The defensive line will undergo some retooling – the Tigers struggled to get pressure on the quarterback – and four-star recruit and freshman John Tate will get a hard look in what figures to be a pretty wide-open competition.

As spring practice opened on Thursday, March 16 (the Friday Night Stripes spring game is April 14), Ball says they will simplify the defense as needed but not concede an ounce of aggressiveness. Translation: Those 29 takeaways were a lot more meaningful than the 450-plus yards allowed per game.

“We want them to play aggressive. Let’s not hold back,” Ball said. “Let’s get that ball back for our offense. Every takeaway we get, that’s five less plays on defense and five more plays our offense gets – that’s the average. So that’s a pretty good tradeoff.”