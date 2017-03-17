VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

David Lusk Gallery will hold an opening reception for Dwayne Butcher’s “Memphis” and Rana Rochat’s “New Work” Friday, March 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at DLG-Memphis, 97 Tillman St. Both exhibitions will be on display through April 22. Visit davidluskgallery.com.

The Orpheum Theatre will host the Malpass Brothers in concert as part of the inaugural On Stage at the Halloran Centre series on Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. at the Halloran Centre, 225 S. Main St. Tickets are $25. Visit orpheum-memphis.com for tickets and a series schedule.

The T.O. Fuller State Park annual Spring Hike will be held Saturday, March 18, at 8:45 a.m. starting at the Visitors Center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. The moderate, 4.5-mile hike on the Discovery Trail includes scenic points such as the C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa. Cost is free; all ages welcome. For more information, call the park office at 901-543-7581.

IRIS Orchestra, Opera Memphis and the University of Memphis’ University Singers will present “City in Song” Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert features works by Rossini, Brahms and Donizetti. Buy tickets at gpacweb.com.

Memphis Animal Services will host an Essential Oils with Pets class Sunday, March 19, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2350 Appling City Cove. Taught by doTERRA platinum leader Danielle Hardee, the class will share how essential oils can calm, relax and de-stress pets as well as provide physical health benefits. Proceeds from purchases of doTERRA oils after the class will benefit heartworm-positive dogs at MAS. Cost is free; no RSVP needed. Visit memphisanimalservices.com.

Aspen Dental, in partnership with Alpha Omega Veterans Services, will provide free dental care for Memphis veterans via its MouthMobile mobile dental office Tuesday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Civic Center Plaza, 170 N. Main St. Appointments are required; call AOVS at 901-729-2345.

Rotary Club of Memphis will meet Tuesday, March 21, at noon at the University Club of Memphis, 1346 Central Ave. Dr. Keith G. Anderson, a cardiologist at Sutherland Cardiology Clinic and president of the Tennessee Medical Association, will discuss numerous health care topics, including how federal health care reform could impact Tennessee. Cost is $20 at the door. Email taylor@memphisrotary.org to register.