Crosstown Reschedules Opening for August

VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Crosstown Concourse, the redeveloped Sears Crosstown building, will have its formal opening Aug. 19 -- 90 years to the month that the building first opened to the public.

Developers of the 1.5 million square foot mixed-use complex originally set a May 13 opening.

In a social media post, they said the building will be finished in May. But office and retail tenants will still be ramping up operations and finishing their portion of the build-out of their leased spaces.

“We feel the meaning of this (August) date will make for an even more momentous celebration of history, rebirth and community,” the Facebook post reads.

The building’s initial 1927 stage opened Aug. 8, 1927 in a ribbon cutting ceremony overseen by Memphis Mayor Rowlett Paine. There were five more additions built onto the original structure and tower that fronts on North Watkins south of North Parkway through the 1960s.

When Sears closed the building in 1993 it was a distribution center exclusively for Sears mail order business.

Developer and philanthropist Staley Cates bought the building in 2007.

Crosstown Arts was formed in 2010 to undertake an adaptive reuse of the structure and the campus. Two years later the group announced commitments from eight founding or anchor tenants that set plans on a specific course.

Crosstown Concourse formally broke ground in February 2015.