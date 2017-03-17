Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Crosstown Reschedules Opening for August

By Bill Dries

Updated 12:41PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

Crosstown Concourse, the redeveloped Sears Crosstown building, will have its formal opening Aug. 19 -- 90 years to the month that the building first opened to the public.

Developers of the 1.5 million square foot mixed-use complex originally set a May 13 opening.

In a social media post, they said the building will be finished in May. But office and retail tenants will still be ramping up operations and finishing their portion of the build-out of their leased spaces.

“We feel the meaning of this (August) date will make for an even more momentous celebration of history, rebirth and community,” the Facebook post reads.

The building’s initial 1927 stage opened Aug. 8, 1927 in a ribbon cutting ceremony overseen by Memphis Mayor Rowlett Paine. There were five more additions built onto the original structure and tower that fronts on North Watkins south of North Parkway through the 1960s.

When Sears closed the building in 1993 it was a distribution center exclusively for Sears mail order business.

Developer and philanthropist Staley Cates bought the building in 2007.

Crosstown Arts was formed in 2010 to undertake an adaptive reuse of the structure and the campus. Two years later the group announced commitments from eight founding or anchor tenants that set plans on a specific course.

Crosstown Concourse formally broke ground in February 2015.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 314 4,033
MORTGAGES 0 364 4,858
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 97 795 8,933
BANKRUPTCIES 49 300 3,182
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 173 1,572
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 47 363 3,513
MARRIAGE LICENSES 20 129 925

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.