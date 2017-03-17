Allworld Renovating Vacant Downtown Building for HQ

VOL. 132 | NO. 55 | Friday, March 17, 2017

Allworld Project Management has been approved for an $80,000 Exterior Improvement Grant by the Center City Development Corp. to begin renovations on its new corporate headquarters in Downtown Memphis.

The rapidly expanding project management firm, which primarily assists architects and engineers on civil and environmental construction projects, will more than triple its space when it moves into the vacant two-story building at 60 N. B.B. King Blvd. from its old headquarters at 415 S. Front St. in the South Main Historic Arts District.

“We’ve outgrown our current office space, which is 2,200 square feet,” Allworld chief administrative officer Brent Hooks told the CCDC board Wednesday, March 15. “This facility is 12,000 square feet, but we will only be using about 8,000 square feet and the rest will be available for rent.”

The EIG will allow the company to begin exterior renovations on the building, which will include sidewalk repairs, new exterior windows, enlarging the existing ground-floor windows, new signage, repairing and repainting the masonry, and enhanced lighting.

Construction on the building, which Allworld recently purchased, will begin in April pending the approval of the Design Review Board.

In addition to Allworld’s headquarters, the building will house a training facility on the second floor that will serve as a co-work facility and six to eight office units that will be available for rent.

Allworld, which has a partnership with Microsoft and ESRI, will use the training facility to teach people how to use its partners’ products.

Hooks said that the upstairs office would be available to rent individually or as a package.

“It’s going to be a really cool opportunity,” Hooks said. “We just want to be a part of the (Downtown) renaissance.”

Allworld will join a growing number of businesses renovating vacated buildings in the area, including the recently opened Hotel Napoleon and a mixed-use development project at the nearby Hickman Building that will include the headquarters of SouthernSun Asset Management.

“This is a great project because these are the types of businesses that we want to make sure we support Downtown,” DMC president Terence Patterson said of Allworld. “This is an African-American-owned business and they’re committed to Downtown. I’m just really excited about this project.”