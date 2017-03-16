Verso Reports Drop in Q4 Sales Ahead of Memphis Exit

VOL. 132 | NO. 54 | Thursday, March 16, 2017

Memphis-based Verso Paper reported a 15 percent drop in net sales for the fourth quarter of 2016 compared to the fourth quarter of 2015.

The earnings numbers reported Wednesday, March 15, include net sales of $646 million compared with $756 million a year ago.

Verso’s fourth-quarter revenue was $646 million, topping analysts’ estimate of $638.4 million.

The earnings statement is the first for CEO B. Christopher DiSantis, who became head of the company in January.

In November, the company announced it will move its headquarters from Memphis to Miamisburg, Ohio, part of an office consolidation effort as the company works to reduce its overhead expenses by 10 percent annually. The strategic plan, including the move out of Memphis, was to begin this month.

Verso filed for bankruptcy reorganization a year ago after reaching an agreement with creditors on the reorganization plan. It included a financing package of up to $600 million to allow the company to continue to operate day to day in the turnaround of the company.

"With a refreshed capital structure, strong free cash flow and potential opportunities for value creation, Verso is well positioned to compete and win in the global marketplace," DiSantis said in a written statement. "Our aim is high and our determination unmatched as we continue to deliver the high quality products and services our customers expect, strive to further improve our safety performance, improve operating efficiency and drive out cost in every aspect of our business."