VOL. 132 | NO. 54 | Thursday, March 16, 2017

NAWBO Memphis will hold a reception honoring Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Thursday, March 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Memphis Bioworks, 20 Dudley St., suite 200. The reception celebrates Strickland and the city’s Office of Diversity for moving the needle to ease access for women- and minority-owned enterprises to do business with the city. Cost is free with a suggested donation of $15. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

Grammy Award-winning vocal project Roomful of Teeth will perform Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Michael D. Rose Theatre, 470 University St. Admission is free. Visit memphis.edu/music for details.

The second annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cooper-Young, co-hosted by the Memphis Irish Society and Celtic Crossing Irish Pub, will be held Friday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. The route along Cooper Street starts at York Avenue and ends at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper. Visit cooperyoung.com.

The T.O. Fuller State Park annual Spring Hike will be held Saturday, March 18, at 8:45 a.m. starting at the Visitors Center, 1500 W. Mitchell Road. The moderate, 4.5-mile hike on the Discovery Trail includes scenic points such as the C.H. Nash Museum at Chucalissa. Cost is free; all ages welcome. For more information, call the park office at 901-543-7581.

A Krav Maga self-defense seminar benefiting Latino Memphis will be held Saturday, March 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Krav Maga Desoto, 644 S. Highland St. Learn easy-to-remember defense techniques for men and women of all ages, no matter their size, strength or physical ability. Cost is $69. Register at latinomemphis.org.

IRIS Orchestra, Opera Memphis and the University of Memphis’ University Singers will present “City in Song” Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. at Germantown Performing Arts Center, 1801 Exeter Road. The concert features works by Rossini, Brahms and Donizetti. Buy tickets from GPAC at gpacweb.com or 901-751-7500.

DeSoto County Economic Development Council will hold its first-quarter membership luncheon Friday, March 24, at 11:45 a.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 11200 E. Goodman Road in Olive Branch. Brent Cook, director of operations for AmerisourceBergen, will present the keynote. Cost is $25; RSVP to sfernandez@desotocounty.com or 662-429-4414 by Friday, March 17.