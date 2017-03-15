Waiting for Permission Isn’t Working

VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Today’s job market is tough. If you’re trying to find a new job or get a promotion at your current job, you can probably relate. One of the most frustrating things, if not the most frustrating, is when your current boss is overlooking you.

Perhaps the boss has created a new role that would be perfect for you. You’ve been with the organization for five years and this job is a step up from what you’re doing today. You’re committed to the company and plan to be there for a while – maybe even until retirement. The new role is an obvious progression to anyone but your boss. The boss is too busy trying to scour the earth for the perfect candidate when the best person is right under their nose. Even after you’ve pitched your idea, they aren’t interested.

I’ve got to be honest. I don’t have much patience for this waiting game. If you’re good at what you do and you’re doing your best, it’s time to consider moving on if your boss is unwilling or unable to recognize you. The exact reason why this is happening isn’t the most important thing. Your boss may be judging you on something unrelated to your job, they may not picture you as an ambitious person, or there may be some other reason unrelated to you.

Rather than try to fix a broken situation, why not refocus your energy? If this boss doesn’t appreciate you, there’s most likely someone else out there who will. Why not try to find them?

The truth is, many companies don’t value their existing employees as much as we all wish they would. The high turnover companies experience could contribute to this, and the competitive environment we’re in doesn’t help either. The companies aren’t all to blame, but it doesn’t really help you as an individual either way. Why not try to find a company and a boss that values their employees?

I know it can be hard, especially if you were planning to stay at a company for the long haul. Switching companies can feel like failure. It can feel like a loss – a big one.

But think of how you might feel if you did find a better situation, a better boss and a better company. I’ve never met someone who’s made a positive switch and then said, “Man, if only I’d stuck around a little longer to see if I could have gotten my boss to like me.” Instead, each person says, “I’m so glad I made that change,” or, “Wow! I wish I’d had the courage to change jobs sooner. I don’t know why I waited so long.”

I get it. Changing companies wasn’t in your plan. But neither was waiting to be told you’re good enough. Let me put it this way: If switching companies also meant more money and a better title, would you give it a shot? You will never know until you try.

Angela Copeland is CEO and founder of Copeland Coaching and can be reached at CopelandCoaching.com.