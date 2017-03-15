Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Volkswagen CEO: US Remains 'Core Market' for Company

The Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) – The CEO of German automaker Volkswagen says the United States remains a "core market" for the company despite its diesel emissions scandal and has underlined that it hopes to expand there.

Matthias Mueller made the comments Tuesday at the company's annual news and investor conference at its headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Mueller said that "we are standing by our investment decisions and intend over the long term to play a significantly greater role there than today."

The Volkswagen brand has only a small share in the U.S. market although it is important for the company's luxury brands Porsche and Audi. It makes cars in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

U.S. authorities uncovered Volkswagen's use of engine control software that enabled vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 205 3,924
MORTGAGES 90 237 4,731
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 297 8,435
BANKRUPTCIES 62 188 3,070
BUSINESS LICENSES 36 116 1,515
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 156 3,308
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 87 883

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.