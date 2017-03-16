VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Signature HealthCARE to Lay Off 215 in Memphis Daily News staff Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Signature HealthCARE at Saint Francis is laying off 215 workers and working with families of the 95 patients at the facility, 6007 Park Ave., to find them another nursing home.

The company filed a WARN notice with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Friday, March 10, stating the layoffs are effective April 7 and describing them as temporary.

On March 8, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ended a reimbursement agreement with the facility, according to Missy Highley, vice president for business partnerships at Signature’s corporate offices in Louisville, Kentucky. Highley said Signature is appealing that decision, but its main focus now is finding a new home for patients and helping displaced workers.

“Our residents and our dedicated caregivers are our No. 1 priority,” Highley said.

The 215 layoffs are a combination of caregivers and administrators. A decision has not yet been made whether to permanently close the Saint Francis facility, pending the results of the CMS appeal.

Signature operates 142 facilities in 11 states and has 22,000 employees.

Along with the location adjacent to Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, the company operates four other Memphis facilities: Signature HealthCARE of Primacy, 6025 Primacy Parkway; Signature HealthCARE of Memphis, 1150 Dovecrest Road; Signature HealthCARE at St. Peter Villa, 141 N. McLean Blvd.; and Signature HealthCARE at Methodist, 1265 Union Ave.

The layoffs do not affect employees at the other Memphis locations.

The company offers an array of health care services, including 24-hour skilled nursing care; short-term rehabilitation; long-term care; IV medication management; and services to help manage various diseases, such as diabetes.

A team from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development will coordinate services for the affected employees, according to the WARN notice.