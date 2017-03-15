Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Haslam Uncertain of Tennessee Impact of GOP Health Plan

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

Updated 3:02PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam says he's uncertain about how a Republican plan to replace former President Barack Obama's health care law would affect Tennessee.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates that GOP legislation would increase the ranks of the uninsured by 14 million people next year alone, and 24 million over a decade. Haslam says it's not clear how many people would be affected in Tennessee, and that the legislation could still change in Congress.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the main thing the state is looking for in the overhaul is more flexibility to deal with areas like increased enrollment during an economic downturn or escalating costs for medications. He says that flexibility was not included in the in the original version of the proposed overhaul.

