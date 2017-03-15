VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Cordova Bed, Bath & Beyond Property Sells for $5 Million

A Michigan-based real estate investment trust has purchased Bed, Bath & Beyond’s Germantown Parkway site for $5 million.

Agree Realty Corp., acting as Agree 1031 LLC, bought the Cordova property from Kimco Income REIT, doing business as KIR Memphis BBB, according to a March 9 warranty deed.

Built in 1996, the 42,668-square-foot department store is located on four acres at 2810 N. Germantown Parkway in front of Wolfchase Galleria. The Shelby County Assessor of Property’s 2016 appraisal was $3.6 million.

Agree Realty Corp., based in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a real estate investment trust with 370 assets totaling 7.1 million square feet of leasable space in 43 states. Its portfolio includes one other Memphis property, the Family Dollar store at 1636 Getwell Road.

New Hyde Park, New York-based Kimco Realty Corp., which manages Kimco Income REIT, owns an interest in 524 U.S. shopping centers, including Hickory Ridge Commons in Memphis.

– Patrick Lantrip

U of M Alumni Association To Present Awards April 1

The University of Memphis Alumni Association will present its 37th annual Distinguished Alumni Awards April 1 at the Shelby Farms FedEx Event Center.

The honorees include: Distinguished Alumnus – Jim Dean (BSET ’80), president of SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida; Distinguished Alumni – Marvin Ellison (BBA ’89), chairman and CEO of JCPenney, and Sharyn Ellison (BBA ’89), president and founder of The Ellison Foundation; Outstanding Young Alumnus – Dr. Mario E. Brown (BS ’03, EdD ’12), manager of Leader Assessment and Development for First Horizon National Corp.; and Honorary Alumnus – Tom Shadyac, filmmaker-in-residence at the U of M.

Proceeds from the event benefit Alumni Association programming. RSVP at alumni.memphis.edu by March 27. For more information, email alumniassociation@memphis.edu or call 901-678-2586.

– Don Wade

Dance Theatre of Harlem At Orpheum In April

Dance Theatre of Harlem is booked for a limited engagement at the Orpheum April 29 and 30, the theater announced Tuesday, March 14.

The performances will include four works: “Vessels,” “Chaconne,” “Change” and “Return.”

The Memphis dates follow a trip to the city last year by Virginia Johnson, artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem.

“I was struck by the vibrancy of the art scene there,” Johnson said of Memphis in a written statement. “Memphis is well-known for its music scene, but dance also has a strong presence with the dynamic Ballet Memphis and Collage Dance Collective as well as impressive dance programming in the public school system.”

– Bill Dries

Saint Francis Hits Milestone For Robotic Spine Surgery

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis has hit a milestone in recent days with the completion of 300 minimally invasive spine surgeries using robotic technology via the Mazor Robotics Renaissance Guidance System.

That system has been used to perform thousands of procedures for a variety of spinal conditions, including scoliosis degenerative disc disease, herniated discs and other complex spinal deformity cases. Mazor is a technology that allows surgeons to perform highly accurate, state-of-the-art guided spinal surgery procedures that can improve patient outcomes and speed recovery.

Before entering the operating room, surgeons use the system to preplan the optimal surgery in a 3-D simulation of the patient’s spine. During surgery, Renaissance guides the surgeon’s hand and the tools to the precise preplanned location.

– Andy Meek

UTHSC Professor Wins Grant To Study Blood Flow

The National Institutes of Health has awarded Dr. Jonathan Jaggar a $1.5 million grant to study proteins that regulate blood pressure and flow in the body.

Jaggar is the Maury Bronstein Endowed Professor in the Department of Physiology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. According to UTHSC, a better understanding of the ion channel functions regulating blood pressure and flow plays a fundamental role in the development of novel therapies.

Jaggar’s project is slated to be worked on through 2021.

– Andy Meek

Memphis Airport To Host Job Fair

A job fair featuring 15 different employers located within the Memphis International Airport will be held April 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the airport’s Project Center, 4225 Airways Blvd.

At the fair, job seekers will be able to learn more about the specific jobs offered and should be prepared for the possibility of an on-site interview.

Transportation Security Administration, United Ground Express, United Parcel Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air General, Delta Global Services, Lenny’s Subs, FedEx Express, HMS Host, Interstate BBQ, Paradies Lagardere, PrimeFlight Aviation Services, SP+, and Sam Adams Brewhouse will all be on hand to recruit potential employees.

– Patrick Lantrip

Agape Kids Classic May 5 at Windkye

This year’s Agape Kids Classic, sponsored by Dunbar Mechanical Contractors, will be held May 5 at noon at Windyke Country Club. The event offers a day of golf, fellowship and fun – all in support of the Agape mission to provide healthy homes for children and families in Memphis.

Register as a team of four, an individual player or event sponsor by contacting David Jordan at 901-323-3600 by April 30.

– Don Wade