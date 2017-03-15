Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 53 | Wednesday, March 15, 2017

2nd Helping: American Brings Back Free Meals on Some Flights

The Associated Press

Updated 3:03PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

DALLAS (AP) – American Airlines said Tuesday that it plans to offer free meals to everyone in economy on certain cross-country flights starting May 1.

The decision at the world's biggest airline copies Delta Air Lines, which announced a month ago that it would restore free meals in economy on a dozen long-haul U.S. routes this spring.

Airlines dropped free sandwiches and other meals in economy on domestic flights after brutal downturns in 2001 and 2008, and they have been slow to bring back food despite record profits. American Airlines Group Inc. earned $2.7 billion last year.

American said it will open the kitchen on nonstop flights between New York and both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The airline says that passengers will get a continental breakfast or a sandwich wrap, chips and dessert, or they can pick a vegetarian meal or a fruit-and-cheese plate.

That leaves United as the biggest carrier with no plans yet to bring back free meals on any domestic flights. United didn't comment immediately on American's announcement. Last month its second-ranking executive suggested that United wasn't thinking about adding free meals.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 85 205 3,924
MORTGAGES 90 237 4,731
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 297 8,435
BANKRUPTCIES 62 188 3,070
BUSINESS LICENSES 36 116 1,515
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 156 3,308
MARRIAGE LICENSES 24 87 883

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.