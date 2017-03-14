Warren, Tulane Complexes Find Buyer

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The court-appointed receiver in the Memphis federal court case involving Global Ministries Foundation has an offer to buy the Tulane and Warren apartment complexes owned by GMF.

Cleveland, Ohio-based Millenia Housing Development Ltd. has offered the receiver $3 million for both properties, according to court documents and a legal notice in the Tuesday, March 14, edition of The Daily News.

The two complexes have been vacant and boarded up since October.

Terms of the offer listed in federal court documents filed March 7 are $2 million payable at closing and another $1 million payable upon assurance that there is a contract for federal Housing Assistance Payments or rent subsidies for tenants moving into Tulane under Millennia’s ownership.

U.S. District Judge Jon P. McCalla appointed Donald Shapiro of Foresite Realty Management of Rosemont, Illinois, in May 2016 as receiver with instructions to sell the properties.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. asked for a receiver after the bank sued Memphis-based GMF in its position as trustee for investors who bought $11.8 million in bonds from the Shelby County Health, Educational and Housing Facility Board that financed GMF buying the two apartment complexes in 2011.

McCalla also approved a court order calling for an independent appraisal of each apartment complex. He waived the federal requirement of three appraisals citing marketing of the property by Foresite and Shapiro over the last six months and an agreement by all parties to accept a single appraisal. McCalla also said hiring three appraisers would “entail expenditure of significant sums that would further reduce the recovery and further diminish the net proceeds to be paid to the bond holders.”

McCalla has a hearing set for April 3 on approving the sale. That’s also the deadline for any parties objecting to the sale to come forward.

Between now and then, federal law requires a public notice of the $3 million offer by Millenia and an opportunity for any higher bids on the property. Those bids must be at least 10 percent higher than Millenia’s offer.

Barring a rival bid at a higher price, the court order anticipates a closing date on the sale to Millenia of April 19.

Tulane and Warren are two of numerous multifamily complexes owned by Global Ministries that offer federal rent subsidies to tenants.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development cut the rent subsidies to both complexes after they failed the second of two inspections in February 2016. The lawsuit by Bank of New York Mellon Trust followed.

Millenia Housing Development is a part of The Millenia Cos., a group that includes property management of apartments as well as construction and ownership. The group specializes in the “acquisition, rehabilitation and management of affordable and market-rate properties,” according to its website. Millenia was founded in 1995 and manages 23,000 units in 22 states.

Millenia assumed management of Eureka Gardens in Florida in February. Eureka is another federally subsidized apartment complex owned by GMF that drew the ire of Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who last year called GMF “slumlords” based on the living conditions at Eureka Gardens.