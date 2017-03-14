Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Vanderbilt Ranked Among Top Liver Transplant Hospitals

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been rated as one of the busiest liver transplant hospitals in the nation.

Data released by the Scientific Registry of Transplant Recipients shows that Vanderbilt was ranked No. 4 in the country in terms of the volume of liver transplants.

Hospital officials say Vanderbilt performed 149 adult and three pediatric liver transplants between July of 2015 and June 2016. VUMC officials said a record-breaking 7,127 liver transplants were performed nationwide during that same time period.

There remains a need for more donors.

Hospital officials say at Vanderbilt there are still 190 adults and two children waiting for livers so they can get a transplant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

