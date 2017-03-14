Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Tennessee Sues Federal Government Over Refugee Resettlement

The Associated Press

Updated 3:04PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state of Tennessee has filed a lawsuit against the federal government over the refugee resettlement program.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday by the Tennessee General Assembly, argues that the refugee program is forcing the state to spend money on additional services, such as health care and education.

The suit asks that the refugee resettlement program be shut down until the federal government pays Tennessee all the costs it incurs as a result of the program. State Attorney General Herbert Slatery III declined to file the lawsuit on behalf of the lawmakers. The suit was filed by the Thomas More Law Center for free.

Gov. Bill Haslam last year declined to sign a resolution passed in the Legislature that demanded the state file the lawsuit.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

