Tennessee Fusion Center Monitored July Protests In Memphis, Emails Reveal

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A state “fusion center” that coordinates information among local law enforcement has been keeping a detailed list of legal protests in Memphis and other Tennessee cities, according to emails from last July requested by a student researching “predictive policing” efforts in Memphis.

Matt Winter, a political science graduate student at American University School in Washington, D.C., got a dump of documents last month showing evidence of surveillance and crowd counts as well as threats of potential violence.

Winter requested documents for a narrow window of time in July. He posted about the documents this month in the online forum “Medium,” but could not be reached for comment by The Daily News.

The revelations come as the city of Memphis faces two lawsuits in Memphis federal court alleging surveillance of protesters by the Memphis Police Department in violation of a 1978 federal court consent decree.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation public information officer Josh Devine said, in an email response to questions from The Daily News, that the activities monitored were all “shared on public social media channels or otherwise widely known.”

Last July was the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of Darrius Stewart by a Memphis Police officer after a traffic stop. It’s also when a Black Lives Matter protest from the National Civil Rights Museum to the plaza of FedExForum grew into a spontaneous march by more than 1,000 people that shut down the Hernando DeSoto Bridge for several hours.

Nationally, five Dallas Police officers were shot and killed by a lone gunman during and unrelated to a Black Lives Matter protest there. And there was a shooting that targeted law enforcement officers in Bristol, Tennessee.

A July 14 update from the Tennessee Fusion Center, the state-run hub of information from various law enforcement agencies across the state, advised: “The TFC is aware of numerous individuals who have made credible threats against law enforcement in the state; however, none of the threats were specific in nature.”

The fusion center has its roots in federal funding given to police and other law enforcement agencies in the years following the 9-11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

A veteran Metro Nashville police lieutenant, Steve Hewitt, left the Nashville force after more than 20 years to help organize and became co-director of the Tennessee Fusion Center. The center, built largely with Department of Homeland Security grant dollars, links 468 police and law enforcement agencies in Tennessee including the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department.

In 2006 just five years into the effort, those agencies had contributed 46 million records, including police reports, into a “consolidated records management system” that is the centerpiece of the fusion center.

“This is law enforcement data. This is the kind of information and data that is captured by a patrol officer or a detective through the course of response to a critical incident,” Hewitt said in a 2011 interview. “This is the kind of data that’s always been available to law enforcement through interaction and networking.”

The fusion center is housed at TBI headquarters in Nashville, but is independent of the TBI, Devine said.

The emails from July that were turned over to Winter included a list of West Tennessee protests from an intelligence analyst with the TBI, Derek Miller.

In one, on the evening of July 15, Memphis Police Officer Jessica Grafenreed emailed a long list of MPD brass.

“This post just came in,” she wrote. “There will be two protest/memorial locations for Darrius Stewart, according to Frank Gottie’s Facebook page.”

Gottie was among the leaders who spontaneously turned the July 10 protest into a march to the Hernando DeSoto bridge. Gottie is a gang member who has used that connection to try to get gang members to stop using guns to settle disputes. He was also among those on the Memphis Police Department’s list of visitors to City Hall who requires a police escort.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings removed Gottie’s name from the list last month, along with most of those on the list of 81 citizens, saying their inclusion was a “mistake.”

A July 16 update from the Tennessee Fusion Center reported on the “potential for increased violence toward Tennessee law enforcement in response to recent events.”

Included near the top of the update were these words about the scope of the report: “Recognize some of this information describes First Amendment-protected activities. The TFC safeguards these rights and only reports on First Amendment-protected activities for operational planning in the interest of assuring the safety and security of the public.”

But the July 16 update also noted: “There exists the potential for domestic extremists, homegrown violent extremists and criminals to incite or carry out attacks/acts of violence using the legitimate, legal protests as cover.”

That is a concern Rallings has repeatedly stressed when he has acknowledged police have been monitoring potential protests and protests themselves.

He has not said specifically how police are monitoring such activities or how police came up with names on the City Hall list. But most of those taken off the list by Rallings last month had been involved in local protests the past year.

They had been included by police in a no trespassing legal order for Mayor Jim Strickland’s home.

Strickland signed the authorization in January after a group of about a dozen protesters staged a “die-in” protest in December on the front lawn of his home.

Rallings has not said how police came up with the names for the trespassing authorization. The federal lawsuits allege the names were the result of police surveillance, and specifically allege the police department has been using computer software to track the location of social media posts and the content of those posts.

The fusion center report of July 16 indicated that of “particular concern” were some Memphis protest leaders “urging supporters to stop posting times and locations of events on social media. They are encouraging the use of private messaging and/or private messaging applications.

“This is of particular concern as it limits law enforcement and public safety officials’ ability to anticipate, allocate and deploy necessary resources.”

Devine pointed to the parts of the summary that note the protests are legal.

“As the public would expect, it is the practice of law enforcement – in general – to be as aware as possible of situations that may become volatile, in an effort to embrace our responsibility to protect the public’s right to peacefully assemble, while also assuring the safety of the public and the law enforcement officers working to protect that privilege,” Devine said.