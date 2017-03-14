Portfolio Featuring Highland Row for Sale

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A 13-property portfolio that spans six metro markets and includes the Highland Row development in Memphis has been put on the market for sale or recapitalization by CBRE Group Inc.

CBRE Indianapolis’ Steve LaMotte, a senior vice president, and Dane Wilson, a first vice president, will market the portfolio, which totals 2,345 multifamily units with 124,081 square feet of commercial space in Indianapolis, Louisville, Cincinnati, Memphis, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee.

Indianapolis-based Milhaus developed and constructed the portfolio that features all new or recent construction located within urban cores with high walkability scores.

“This portfolio spans a broad range of dynamic submarkets in metros that are still emerging,” LaMotte said. “The Urban Core Portfolio is a rare opportunity to deploy a critical mass of capital in newly constructed, best-of-class assets.”

In addition to the 354-unit Highland Row mixed-use development adjacent to the University of Memphis campus, the portfolio includes a 291-unit property in Milwaukee, a 131-unit property in Cincinnati, a 329-unit property in Oklahoma, a 93-unit property in Louisville and eight properties in Indianapolis totaling 1,147 units.

“We are excited for Milhaus and for investors as we bring this portfolio to market,” Milhaus CEO Tadd Miller said. “Our company has built some of the highest quality assets in the best locations in each of our cities, and we will use the proceeds from this transaction to further Milhaus' growth and our ability to make positive change in the communities in which we live and work."

In 2014, Milhaus acquired several vacant parcels along Highland Avenue for $4.3 million that it would eventually develop into Highland Row. The company invested a reported $61 million in the mixed-use development that features several retail components, including the restaurant Char and craft brewery franchise Causal Pint.

Founded in 2010, Milhaus focuses on Class A, urban, multifamily residential developments in key Tier II cities in the central U.S., Florida and the Carolinas.