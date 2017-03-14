Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

New Midtown Ping-Pong Bar Applies For Beer Permit

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 3:00PM
Railgarten, a new Midtown bar hoping to help bridge the gap between Overton Square and Cooper-Young, has applied for an on-premise beer license with the City of Memphis Alcohol Commission.

Railgarten, which is scheduled to open in April, recently applied for an on premise beer permit with the City of Memphis Alcohol Commission.

2166 Central LLC, doing business as Railgarten Diner, was listed as the applicant for the permit.

Scheduled to open in April, the restaurant will combine several concepts, including “a top-notch eatery, Memphis’ first dedicated Ping-Pong bar, a boutique ice cream parlor and a hideaway cocktail bar,” according to the restaurant’s website.

Located at 2158 Central Ave., near the intersection of Cooper Street, Railgarten’s name is derived from the site’s history as a former railroad substation, and boasts a spacious outdoor gathering area.

Renderings shared on the restaurant’s Facebook page show two of the buildings connected by an archway leading to what appears to be the outdoor area.

In January, 2166 Central LLC was approved for a special-use permit by the Land Use Control Board to “allow a restaurant/bar with indoor recreation, including live entertainment and Ping-Pong, but excluding pinball machines and foosball tables.”

However, the project was operating under the name “Ice House” when the special-use permit was granted.

The one-story brick building was built in 1949 and improved in 1968 and was formerly used as a martial arts training facility and an ice house, according to the application.

The property is owned by Daurie Schwartz, who is the trustee of the Susan K. Schwartz Living Trust, and was last appraised for $258,500 in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor of Property.

