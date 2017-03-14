Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Memphis International Airport to Host Job Fair

By Patrick Lantrip

A job fair featuring 15 different employers located within the Memphis International Airport will held at the airport’s Project Center at 4225 Airways Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5.

At the fair, job-seekers will be able to learn more about the specific jobs offered and should be prepared for the possibility of an on-site interview.

Transportation Security Administration, United Ground Express, United Parcel Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air General, Delta Global Services, Lenny’s Subs, FedEx Express, HMS Host, Interstate BBQ, Paradies Lagardere, PrimeFlight Aviation Services, SP+, and Sam Adams Brewhouse will all be on hand to recruit potential employees.

