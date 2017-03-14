Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Former Senses Nightclub Facing Foreclosure Sale

By Patrick Lantrip

Updated 3:15PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Email reporter | Comments ()

The shuttered Senses nightclub on Poplar Avenue is facing foreclosure after its owners, who had planned to resurrect the once-popular nightclub, defaulted on a $1.1 million loan.

Senses, 2866 Poplar Ave., closed in April 2013. The property is in foreclosure after its owners, who bought it in 2015 with plans to reopen the nightclub, defaulted on a loan.

(Daily News/Patrick Lantrip)

C&R Events Enterprise LLC bought the former Senses property at 2866 Poplar Ave. from Mascom Properties for $1.2 million in May 2015. The purchase included the 14,700-square-foot warehouse that housed the nightclub as well as the adjacent 134-space parking lot.

That October, C&R filed an application with the Office of Planning & Development to reopen the club, which has been vacant since the original Senses closed in April 2013 after a nine-year run.

The application to OPD stated the new owners planned to reopen the nightclub under the same name, adding that a special-use permit would be required because the original club had closed.

“There are no planned changes to the site except to restripe the parking lot,” it read.

The foreclosure is the result of C&R’s unpaid $1.1 million deed of trust with the former owners, Mascom Properties, according to a foreclosure notice that first ran in the Wednesday, March 8, edition of The Daily News. Francisco Dasilva and Rosalba Castillo signed on behalf of C&R.

Trustee William P. Moss III is scheduled to auction the property March 30 at noon at the Shelby County Courthouse.

The club, which was built in 1962, was last appraised for $942,800 in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 79 79 3,798
MORTGAGES 86 86 4,580
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 108 108 8,246
BANKRUPTCIES 75 75 2,957
BUSINESS LICENSES 31 31 1,430
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 92 92 3,244
MARRIAGE LICENSES 27 27 823

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.