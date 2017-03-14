Former Senses Nightclub Facing Foreclosure Sale

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

The shuttered Senses nightclub on Poplar Avenue is facing foreclosure after its owners, who had planned to resurrect the once-popular nightclub, defaulted on a $1.1 million loan.

C&R Events Enterprise LLC bought the former Senses property at 2866 Poplar Ave. from Mascom Properties for $1.2 million in May 2015. The purchase included the 14,700-square-foot warehouse that housed the nightclub as well as the adjacent 134-space parking lot.

That October, C&R filed an application with the Office of Planning & Development to reopen the club, which has been vacant since the original Senses closed in April 2013 after a nine-year run.

The application to OPD stated the new owners planned to reopen the nightclub under the same name, adding that a special-use permit would be required because the original club had closed.

“There are no planned changes to the site except to restripe the parking lot,” it read.

The foreclosure is the result of C&R’s unpaid $1.1 million deed of trust with the former owners, Mascom Properties, according to a foreclosure notice that first ran in the Wednesday, March 8, edition of The Daily News. Francisco Dasilva and Rosalba Castillo signed on behalf of C&R.

Trustee William P. Moss III is scheduled to auction the property March 30 at noon at the Shelby County Courthouse.

The club, which was built in 1962, was last appraised for $942,800 in 2016, according to the Shelby County Assessor.