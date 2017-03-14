Food Hub Launching Spring Subscription

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Memphis Tilth’s Bring It Food Hub program, a distributor of locally sourced food from within a 150-mile radius of Memphis, is launching its spring 2017 subscription service next week – an eight-week program that runs March 21 through May 12.

The food hub was founded in 2013 by Memphis Center for Food and Faith director Noah Campbell, and at the end of 2016 it joined as a program of Memphis Tilth. The latter encompasses several nonprofits all working on different aspects of the problem of many Memphians not having ready access to affordable and nutritious food.

Other nonprofits joined in that work include Urban Farms Memphis, GrowMemphis and the Memphis Center for Food and Faith.

The food hub program is a weekly multi-farm vegetable subscription service with a dual purpose – to support the livelihoods of local farms and to expand access to healthy, locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Subscribers to the food hub’s spring distribution can expect to receive spring onions, broccoli, leafy greens, crisp cabbages, herbs, carrots, radishes, beets, strawberries and other foods weekly.

“We’re always expanding our roster of growers and trying to find as many market opportunities for them as possible, and this is a great way to help small-scale specialty crop growers expand their brand and reach a group of people who might otherwise have not ever heard of them,” said food hub manager Josh Conley.

The way the subscription service works, participants can buy two different sizes of weekly shares.

The “Classic” subscription costs $20 weekly and is ideal for two people. The “Deluxe” subscription costs $35 weekly and is ideal for a family of four who might want to add fresh local fruits and vegetables to their weekly diet.

Subscribers can also buy weekly add-ons for delivery with their vegetable share. Add-ons include fresh breads; weekly and bi-weekly distributions of eggs; an exclusive butcher’s box featuring sustainably raised local meats from Marmilu Farms in Jackson, Tennessee; regionally sourced artisan cheeses; and weekly and bi-weekly distributions of fresh coffee from Dr. Bean’s Coffee Roasters in Memphis.

Once customers have signed up and the growing season gets under way, bags of food are brought to specified pick-up points each week. A variety of times and locations across the city are available, a full list of which can be found at bringitfoodhub.com, the organization’s website.

The food hub allows participants to subscribe per month instead of for the whole season. The organization also has a “Pay It Forward” program where, for every $20 donation, it’s able to place a bag of fresh produce with a family in need through one of its community partners.

And the organization works with subscribers who might be on vacation during a particular week and can’t pick up their food. That bag of food can instead be distributed through the “Pay It Forward” program.

Campbell once described the program as being partly about creating markets. On the supply side, it works with farms to get their food distributed. On the other side of the equation, the organization works to create access to locally grown food for all households in Memphis who are interested, “across the demographic spectrum.”