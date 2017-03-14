Five Steps to Engage Volunteers

VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

A well-run volunteer management program can change the life of your nonprofit. Most leaders know this and yearn for a team they can depend on. At the same time, many delay engaging volunteers because “it’s a lot of work.” That’s the truth. But it’s also true that an investment in volunteers will leverage the work of your organization in ways you can’t yet imagine.

Two key principles form the foundation of a successful volunteer engagement program. First, recruit leadership-level volunteers using the same care and thoughtfulness you would when engaging a major donor. Second, once recruited, ask volunteers to operate at the highest level. Here are some details.

Inquiry. Begin your volunteer recruitment process by asking questions. What do you want volunteers to accomplish? Clearly articulate what you want to achieve and what you believe it will take to reach those results. Continue the inquiry process by asking people who they believe could be an ideal volunteer.

Research. Once you have a pool of prospective volunteers, research who they are. Take time to learn about each person as an individual. What are his or her interests, passions, experiences? Why would he or she want to volunteer for your organization? You want to find people who believe in the vision and goals of the organization and are passionate about its work. You want people with specific skills and a track record of successful volunteer work. You also want to engage people who will provide resources and financial support for the volunteer program. Most importantly, seek out those who will make a commitment – both short and long term – to complete the task or responsibility you ask them to take on.

Preparation. If you have a case for support for your organization, use that when preparing to meet with potential volunteers. Update the “call to action” to speak to potential volunteers. List the types of volunteer opportunities available, the time commitment and the impact you expect to make through volunteer engagement.

Cultivate. As you begin to engage potential volunteers, take the time to cultivate them and educate them on the work of your organization and what you are trying to achieve. Before your meeting, make sure you know exactly what you want a potential volunteer to do. Be prepared with a suggested project or role. And as with fundraising, don’t forget to make the ask.

Job description. Once an individual commits to volunteering, ask what they believe would be the best way to approach the work you have asked them to take on. Using their thoughts and your earlier work in defining what you want to accomplish, create a “job description” that communicates their roles and responsibilities. Share this with each volunteer. This is the beginning of creating open lines of mutual communication.

Memphians are generous volunteers. Take the time to invest in your volunteer program. Treat your volunteers with the level of professionalism that you expect from them. You will be amazed by what they can achieve and how our city transforms.

Mel and Pearl Shaw, owners of fundraising consultancy firm Saad&Shaw, can be reached at 901-522-8727 or saadandshaw.com.