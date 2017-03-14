VOL. 132 | NO. 52 | Tuesday, March 14, 2017

An Islamic art presentation and exhibit on the topic “What Is ‘Islamic Art’?” will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 5 p.m. at the Germantown Library, 1925 Exeter Road. The Muslims in Memphis month event will also feature hands-on activities. Cost is free. Visit muslimsinmemphis.org for a full schedule of events.

NAWBO Memphis will hold a reception honoring Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland on Thursday, March 16, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Memphis Bioworks, 20 Dudley St., suite 200. The reception celebrates Strickland and the city’s Office of Diversity for moving the needle to ease access for women- and minority-owned enterprises to do business with the city. Cost is free with a suggested donation of $15. Visit nawbomemphis.org.

A Muslims in Memphis month lecture titled “The History of Islam in the New World” will be held Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m. in the Blount Auditorium of Rhodes College’s Buckman Hall, 2000 North Parkway. Nabil Bayakly will speak on Islam before Columbus through the present day. Cost is free. Visit muslimsinmemphis.org.

Grammy Award-winning vocal project Roomful of Teeth will perform Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Michael D. Rose Theatre, 470 University St. Admission is free. Visit memphis.edu/music for details.

Memphis Area Master Gardeners will host the 2017 Spring Fling Garden Show and Plant Sale Friday and Saturday, March 17-18, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Big Red Barn at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature plant sales, vendors, kids activities, “Ask a Master Gardener” clinic, speakers, demonstrations and more. Parking and admission are free. Visit memphisareamastergardeners.org/sfling.htm for details and a show schedule.

The second annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Cooper-Young, co-hosted by the Memphis Irish Society and Celtic Crossing Irish Pub, will be held Friday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m. The route along Cooper Street starts at York Avenue and ends at First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper. Visit cooperyoung.com.

DeSoto County Economic Development Council will hold its first-quarter membership luncheon Friday, March 24, at 11:45 a.m. at Whispering Woods Hotel & Conference Center, 11200 E. Goodman Road in Olive Branch. Brent Cook, director of operations for AmerisourceBergen, will present the keynote. Cost is $25; RSVP to sfernandez@desotocounty.com or 662-429-4414 by Friday, March 17.