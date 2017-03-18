1892 Lynchings Remembered As Historic Moment

VOL. 132 | NO. 51 | Monday, March 13, 2017

When a mob of approximately 75 men in black masks took Thomas Moss, Calvin McDowell and Henry Stewart from a Downtown jail cell 125 years ago and shot them to death by a set of railroad tracks running by the Mississippi River, it was far from the first lynching in Memphis.

But it was a historic moment because of the reaction that followed. Ida B. Wells, a Memphis school teacher and journalist, began an international campaign to call attention to the lynching.

Historian and author Miriam Decosta Willis said Wells became the first to recognize “that the cause of lynching was not sexual but economic.”

Willis compiled and annotated “The Memphis Diaries of Ida B. Wells,” which cover her years in Memphis before the lynchings.

The three men were killed in a tide of “rampant” white violence that corresponded and responded to “a black community on the move” economically, socially and politically, Decosta Willis said at a commemoration ceremony Friday, March 10, at Second Congregational Church.

The church is just a few blocks from the intersection of Mississippi and Walker – an area called The Curve in 19th century Memphis. Moss was among the leaders of “Peoples Grocery,” a black-owned food co-op. McDowell managed the recently opened store and Stewart was a store clerk.

Peoples was competing with a white-owned store at the same intersection and there was tension and threats of violence. The owners of Peoples were told a mob would destroy the store and in response, they got prepared and watched from inside the store. Those who came to the store were sheriff’s deputies, according to some accounts, serving a warrant. But the men in the store didn’t know that, according to other accounts, and opened fire thinking they were part of a mob.

Several deputies were injured in the melee and Moss, McDowell and Stewart were among those jailed.

Wells knew Moss, who delivered mail to the offices of the newspaper she wrote for. Wells penned an editorial after the lynchings using the name Iola. In response, a mob ransacked the newspaper offices while Wells was out of the city. Wells never returned to Memphis.

“The Red Record,” by Wells, published three years after the Memphis lynchings of Moss, McDowell and Stewart, chronicled mob violence in America and Memphis was mentioned prominently in it.

Clarence Christian, president of the Memphis Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, said the history is “important to understanding how we got to be where we are and perhaps even where we should go from here.”

Other speakers at Friday’s commemoration saw plenty of parallels to current issues, including stricter identification requirements for voting and disparities in how police respond to black citizens versus white citizens.

“Much of the history of this country, particularly the ugly parts of history, have not been discussed,” Christian said. “Thus we deny the reality of our history and much of who we are as a people. There are conditions that have persisted and this commemoration can help us understand better how conditions that we see today are similar to what happened in the past and how we may not repeat our response to those conditions in the present. I think history is always informative for the present.”

Before the commemoration, a smaller group gathered at Zion Cemetery in South Memphis to lay a wreath on the grave of Thomas Moss.

And Sunday there was a public interfaith prayer service by several groups, including The Lynching Sites Project of Memphis, at what is believed to be the site where Moss, McDowell and Stewart were executed and their bodies left.

The project’s goal is to mark every site of a lynching in Memphis.

Many of those at the church went later to a meeting of the Shelby County Historical Commission for the vote on a marker for the site of the 1917 lynching of Ell Persons off Summer Avenue near Bartlett Road.

The group is preparing to mark the May centennial of Persons’ death at the hands of a mob that burned him alive as a crowd estimated at 5,000 people watched.

The streets in the area where Moss, McDowell and Stewart died are paved now. There is no longer a brick yard or railroad tracks there. But there is a horse stable for Beale Street Carriages nearby.

Brush in the cemetery where Moss is buried grows rapidly and is usually made passable again after much hard work by volunteers of the Zion Cemetery Project. McDowell and Stewart are believed to be buried at Zion Cemetery, but their graves have not been located.