Tennessee’s First Female State Architect ‘Blessed’ With Great Role Models

The mother remembers her daughter drawing pictures almost from the time that she could walk. As the girl grew older, the art matured with her. Beautiful landscapes and portraits of people that proved she had more than just a little talent.

That mom also was a woman of the world. In the 1950s, when she was college-age, Margie Mullarkey had thought she would go to engineering school only for her father to forbid it because there was no women’s dormitory.

Mullarkey decided she instead would apply for architecture school in St. Louis. She had the grades and the chops. But the head of the department told her that he didn’t have the time.

“It was a five-year program,” said Mullarkey, now 77. “And he said he wasn’t going to waste his time because ‘you’d get married and leave in the middle of it.’ You have to understand, we’re talking 1957. It wasn’t that they were so terrible; it was just the way we grew up then.”

Mullarkey would wind up going to school at age 40, earn an accounting degree and open her own firm. This was while that little girl was growing up. Today, Mullarkey’s daughter, Ann McGauran, is the newly appointed state architect, voted unanimously to the position by the Tennessee State Building Commission. She is the first woman to hold the title.

Her mother provided one example of making a career path. Her aunt on her father’s side, Mary Mullarkey, retired chief justice of the Colorado Supreme Court – yes, she blazed that trail – offered another.

“I was blessed with great role models,” said McGauran.

She also was fortunate that while in high school in Clearwater, Florida, a guidance counselor suggested she look into architecture. It made sense. She was good at, and liked, history, geometry and art.

“I didn’t like the organic sciences and languages,” McGauran said. “I was not an avid writer. It just started clicking that architecture could be a subject I would enjoy.”

This was a relief to her mother, who for a while had wondered, “How is she going to make a living?”

McGauran, 52, now has more than 25 years of architectural and project management experience. Since 2014, and before her appointment this February, she had been working in the Tennessee Department of General Services. She most recently served as executive director of business operations in the STEAM Division.

A senior architect and facilities management professional, she has substantial private-sector experience. This includes working as a project manager with Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally called McGauran “impeccably qualified.”

“I’ve tried to be moving more and more to the big picture,” McGauran said of her career arc. “The state architect’s office is involved in every transaction across the state, every project that’s done. To a certain degree we touch everything that’s happening.”

Just one local example: the new men’s basketball practice facility at the University of Memphis.

“We’re blessed to work with amazing professionals across the state,” she said. “We don’t have to get into the weeds very often. I want to allow people on the front lines to do their jobs.”

While McGauran never cared much for writing, her new role is akin to being an editor. The artistic side of her still places a premium on beauty, but not at the expense of efficiency. She wants buildings to be functional and user-friendly.

“If it was easy, anybody could do it,” she said. “I like more complicated puzzles where you know when you got it right. In corporate architecture you could miss the mark a little bit and it wouldn’t be as apparent.”

She says she didn’t initially give her place as the first female state architect a lot of thought. But here she is, and while her two sons have shown no interest in architecture to this point, she has a young niece with artistic talent and, well, who knows?

“On the one hand, I feel like I better not mess it up,” she said. “On the other hand, a lot of people are invested in my success and not just because I’m a woman. I want people to say I served my state well and the state is better off because of the work I did.”