Tapping Young Donors

Amelia Thompson is everything a nonprofit is looking for now and in the future. A 30-year-old Memphian who graduated White Station High School, she has worked with a nonprofit in Washington, D.C. and been a buyer for Macy’s in New York.

Today she is a professional fundraiser for Rhodes College, a volunteer who mentors for Girls Inc. of Memphis, and someone who gives to her alma mater, Notre Dame, and to a charter school where she volunteered in Washington and, since the presidential election, to the ACLU.

Thompson is that bright and involved millennial that nonprofits so want to reach now. But because she is also enjoying success in her career, she could become much more valuable in the years and decades ahead.

“I’m always being hit up for money and my job now is to hit other people up for money,” said Thompson, assistant director of annual giving at Rhodes. “There is so much art in fundraising and you have to have that one-on-one communication.”

It is exactly how she feels about her volunteering. It must be personal.

“There is no amount of money I could donate that would give me the same feeling as watching these girls do a celebration dance when they get a math problem right,” she said.

Leo Arnoult, president of Memphis-based Arnoult & Associates, a consulting company for nonprofits, philanthropic foundations and a manager of capital campaigns, has been in the fundraising game for more than 30 years. He says when someone such as Thompson volunteers, it is, well, addition by lack of subtraction.

“Many nonprofits leverage that volunteer power,” Arnoult said. “It’s people power vs. money power and you need both.”

Millennials, as defined by the Pew Research Center in 2015, were 18-34 years of age. Thompson is better equipped than many of her peers to contribute financially. But all millennials are seen as potential spokes in the volunteer wheel.

Roger Henderson, executive director of the Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County, says he counts on his older, career-established board of directors to “give me guidance. At the other end of the spectrum, we’ve got millennials – high-passion, boots-on-the-ground people working a campaign and events for 2017.”

Meanwhile, data from the Giving USA Annual Report, The Chronicle of Philanthropy and other sources, shows that most major charitable donations come from people 55 and older, and of those the majority are made by people 65 and older.

In fact, for 2015 the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported 38 of the top 50 charitable gifts were from people 60 and older – 28 of those were from people 70 and older and only one came from a person under age 40.

Robert Sharpe, chairman of The Sharpe Group in Memphis, a consulting firm for nonprofits that counts St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital as a client, says these numbers actually are encouraging for the relative near-term – at least aside from the pending health care challenges for baby boomers and the country.

“This is good news for the future because the oldest baby boomers are 71,” Sharpe said. “Most baby boomers haven’t begun their significant philanthropy.”

CAN’T AFFORD TO OVERLOOK THE YOUNG

Memphis was the first city to publish its own version of the annual Giving USA Report. The last Memphis report was published in 2007 and showed that Memphians – corporations, foundations and individuals – gave $1.4 billion in 2006, $1.1 billion of which stayed in the eight-county region, most of it within Shelby County. This included giving to religious organizations.

And Memphis historically ranks among the most generous cities in the country. A 2016 ranking from the Barna Group listed Memphis as America’s third-most charitable city.

Be it in Memphis or any other city, individual donations account for about 85 percent of all charitable giving. Foundations make up roughly 10 percent and corporations about 6 percent, according to Arnoult.

“The top 10 percent adjusted-income folks give 45 to 50 percent of all charitable gifts,” he said. “And a huge proportion is from the top 2 percent. That does not diminish the role of other givers.

“But your major donors in Memphis are pretty sophisticated. And can be demanding. They expect performance.”

Youth Villages is one of Arnoult’s clients. Dorothy Day House, which offers short-term housing for homeless families, is another. The latter relies on some 3,000 to 4,000 regular donors mainly giving small gifts.

“Youth Villages has got a robust base of supporters in Memphis and a lot of wealthy donors,” Arnoult said. “But they also attract support from foundations that want to see them replicate across the country and they’ve grown to have a national impact.”

St. Jude, Sharpe said, raised more than $1 billion last year – more than any charity in America. The majority of their contributions come from beyond Memphis.

On the other hand, a nonprofit such as Ducks Unlimited, with a mission of wetlands and waterfowl conservation, skews younger.

“It’s a case of hunters in their 20s, 30s and 40s supporting something they love,” said Sharpe. “It’s more like a social club.”

Reaching the younger donor is perhaps its own unique art. Will Drummond, 33, is a vice president with LEDIC Realty Co. About three years ago, United Way of the Mid-South reached out to him and others when looking for ways to increase engagement between United Way and millennials.

In many respects, United Way was the charity of their parents – the organization their mothers and fathers had given to through payroll deduction at work.

“There was some disconnect,” Drummond said. “Some folks from (my) generation didn’t even know what United Way was or does.”

Drummond became the first chairman of the United Way of the Mid-South Emerging Leaders group and is still involved. One thing he learned: “Millennials like to hop around. They’re not concerned if they’re under one organization’s umbrella.”

Generally speaking, they’re also more likely to utilize technology to give. Online giving continues to rise each year.

“Giving is in a renaissance phase, all the ways to make it as easy as possible to give,” said Meredith Taylor, the 25-year-old director of development at Harwood Center, which helps pre-school children with developmental disabilities. “You could be on YouTube or Facebook, see a video, and want to donate right now by clicking a button.”

While most young people are years, if not decades away, from making large charitable gifts – “philanthropy tends to be life-stage,” Sharpe said – that does not mean everyone with the capacity to make huge donations already has their AARP card.

“There are some very wealthy young people in Memphis interested in certain causes,” Sharpe said. “So I’m not saying you shouldn’t cultivate relationships with younger people. But they’re the needle in the haystack.”

MAKING THE TIME COUNT

Will Ferguson, 26, is a Memphis University School and Wake Forest graduate and back in Memphis seeking a position in advertising or marketing. He also spends a portion of his Wednesdays delivering meals on wheels for MIFA – the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association.

“I’m looking for work so I have more free time,” Ferguson said. “Feels like a good way to spend it.”

It’s even possible it could become a lifelong habit, or lead him back to MIFA later when he is also in position to make significant financial contributions to the nonprofit.

“It increases the disposition to make a gift of whatever size,” Arnoult said. “So that’s the corollary.”

K.C. Warren, 58, has been delivering meals on wheels for MIFA for more than 20 years. She has a route near her Evergreen neighborhood and has made friendships that extend beyond her call of duty.

“I like getting to know the older folks,” she said, mentioning a woman known as “Baby Sister,” adding, “She is so sweet and loving and generous. She always wants me to have something (to eat) when I bring a meal. A month ago, she was moved to a nursing home. I’m still able to go visit her there.”

Volunteering at Girls Inc., Thompson says, has taught her accountability in the midst of her escalating career arc.

“I could go home after work – that me-centric world we live in – and think, `I put in a full day’s work, I deserve it; I deserve a glass of wine,’” she said. “But if I tell those girls, `I’ll see you again on Wednesday,’ I better be there because kids don’t forget anything. And I can’t be on my phone when I’m there. I have to be present with them.”

STRATEGY AND TACTICS

Giving, like everything else, goes through cycles. Sharpe points to 1986, when significant pending changes in tax law set off a huge year of charitable giving. But the giving then went down substantially in 1987.

Again, major changes in the law could dilute tax advantages for major charitable gifts. Sharpe says some people are taking a wait-and-see approach, but others will move to “lock in on current tax laws” and give more in 2017 because “all the proposals would limit tax benefits” in the future.

Thus, he’s telling his clients not to get too excited about a rise in donations this year: “Don’t spend it all in one place.”

But even apart from changing tax laws, nonprofits need to be cautious, Arnoult says, and that can be difficult when the stock market is doing well and donors are active.

“If nonprofits, large or small, aren’t good stewards and don’t communicate impact of gifts, they’re not going to have brand loyalty,” he said.

Ainsley Willis works as communications coordinator in enrollment at the University of Memphis and volunteers with Girls Inc. She also has interned at Hyde Family Foundations, at ArtsMemphis and worked for the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis.

“It’s no secret the nonprofit sector in Memphis is booming,” Willis said. “There are lots of organizations and they’re doing great things. But it’s a disadvantage that they’re doing similar things. Some of the smaller organizations don’t always understand what needs to be done to get funding, don’t have the capacity to write grants, for marketing …”

One thing of which Thompson is sure, is that whether it is in her role as a fundraiser at Rhodes or for anyone else at another nonprofit, sincerity matters when making the ask.

“You can pull tricks, pull heartstrings, use great video, but you’re not going to have a return customer unless they’re genuinely invested in the worthiness of your cause,” Thompson said. “I’m not into forcing it. If you tell me you can’t because you’re starting a new business, then I’m not going to say, `How about five dollars?’ It cheapens the whole experience.”

Said Taylor of the Harwood Center: “I don’t think the cold call is dead. You have to be strategic. Especially with a corporate donor. And always do your research.”

Same for older donors, whether they are of modest, moderate or great means.

“You don’t want to take them for granted,” Taylor added. “Keep them updated, remind them why they’re giving, keep it fresh.”

BABY BOOMERS’ GAIN – OR PAIN – COULD BE PASSED ON

About 30 percent of baby boomers are childless, Sharpe says, and that sets them up to “adopt” a charity that could receive a huge windfall upon their death.

“There are hippies looking to put their money where their mouth was in the 1960s,” he said. “Baby boomers are looking to give their money and they don’t want to be developed like a roll of film. They don’t want your glitter ball, peer pressure, or any of those things. They’re gonna control their philanthropy.”

Younger baby boomers, however, might not have the same level of assurance about their financial stability in their later years as boomers that are already several years into retirement.

Declining birth rates following the baby boom could portend problems.

“There’s probably not enough taxpayers to keep baby boomers in Social Security and Medicare,” Sharpe said. “You’re going to have to start cutting entitlements. You just have to.”

Obviously, what Repeal and Replace ultimately looks like is still in a work in progress and health care may undergo multiple, large-scale changes over the next 15 to 20 years.

But there is no denying people are living much longer. Unintended consequence: Beat cancer in your 60s or 70s only to get Alzheimer’s disease in your 80s or 90s.

In 2017, Alzheimer’s and other dementias will cost Americans $259 billion, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. The projection for 2050: $1.1 trillion.

“That’s just one disease,” Sharpe said. “Because of the cost of medical care going forward, baby boomers sitting on a bit of money are not going to look at it the same as their parents.”

Meaning, they might not be as quick to make substantial charitable donations in their old age as they see their dreams and potential life-and-death decisions coming to a crossroads.

“Baby boomers,” Sharpe said, “know they might have to choose between that trip to Scotland and that bypass operation.”