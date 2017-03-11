Millington Pouring Funds Into Projects To Attract New Businesses, Residents

VOL. 10 | NO. 11 | Saturday, March 11, 2017

Millington, the smallest city in Shelby County, has some unique advantages and is making a comeback with millions of dollars in grants to fund infrastructure projects and a collective commitment from city leaders to revive the community and attract new businesses.

With help from the city of Millington, the Millington Airport Authority and the Millington Industrial Development Board, the community has gained access to tens of millions in grant funding. In the last year, the Millington Industrial Development Board alone has donated $210,000 to the city.

The money the city has been awarded will be used to upgrade all kinds of infrastructure, including electrical, roads, water and sewer, recreational facilities and turn-key sites for industrial, residential and retail development.

“Our biggest niche and our diamond in the rough is our 8,000-foot runway that can land any jet,” said Millington city manager Jason Dixon. “We also have a railroad right beside it with spurs from the Navy base and access to (Tenn.) 385 and a future tie-in to I-69 and a large area open and available for development that will have infrastructure all the way to the curb. We’re trying to get everything in place so we can offer potential businesses a complete package.”

The laundry list of things that the combined multisourced grant money will accomplish is extensive and will be a game-changer for Millington. Projects include extensive overhaul of infrastructure at the airport, a new connecting road from the Navy Support Activity Mid-South to the airport and extensive improvements to Veterans Boulevard in addition to municipal utility, wastewater treatment traffic engineering, flood control development, recreation facilities and more.

The biggest grant Millington received was $49 million of a $60 million disaster resiliency grant the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Shelby County. That money will be used for significant flood control improvements at Big Creek along Tenn. 385 and the development of an adjacent recreation area.

The project calls for the development of a 1,200-acre detention area for Big Creek located between 385 to the south and Big Creek to the north. In addition, the levee on the north side will be raised, which will lower the flood stage by 2 feet – a change that Dixon said will reclassify a majority of mostly residential land in Millington from being in the flood stage.

Another part of the project calls for the development of a multipurpose recreation facility with a park, fields and trails that will tie into existing park trails to create a Greenline-type stretch.

“There’s a lot at stake,” Dixon said. “This will really change the face of Millington.”

Construction of the nearly completed Shoppes at Millington Farms was funded in part by a $3.8 million in tax increment financing the developers were awarded through the Millington Industrial Development Board. Millington was the first suburban Shelby County community to use the state-funded TIF program, said Charles Gulotta, executive director of the MIDB. It funded the infrastructure costs for the new shopping center, which is home to national and local shops, businesses and restaurants.

“Before this shopping center came about, we had less than 10 square feet of retail per capita in Millington, and the national average is over 90,” said Gulotta. “This development was an effort to reduce that gap and let retailers know they had interesting options for retail in our area.”

Millington has also earned a State Economic and Community Development grant, a Federal Lands Access Program grant and a Delta Regional Authority grant which all go toward the improvement of various infrastructure much of which is focused on infrastructure in and around the Millington Airport which city leaders see as their biggest asset.

Roy Remington, executive director of the Millington Airport Authority, came on board in July 2013 with the charge of revitalizing and attracting businesses to the airport, which had transitioned from the Naval Air Station Memphis to a public airport in the late 1990s.

“The big picture goal for my area is to use the resources you have to do the most you can,” said Remington. “We want to use the funds and local relationships we have to leverage grant opportunities and then use the grants to recapitalize this area.”

One success story is the $1.6 million gut and rebuild of the former Navy hangar that housed the Memphis Belle into a flight school for Crew Training International. The Memphis-based company, which has $40 million in annual revenue, now has a 20,000-square-foot satellite facility at the Millington Airport.

Attracting CTI was the jumping-off point for gaining several of the grants that are focused around the Millington airport, Remington said.

“The evolution is that you leverage what you have and try to create something better,” he said. “The hope is now all of this land will have access and infrastructure in place to develop. The build-out of the industrial site is the end goal.”

There are 95 acres available for industrial development near Veterans Boulevard, along with smaller parcels on Veterans and at the airport that are available.

Remington has made passes at Boeing and other aircraft parts manufacturers he thinks would be particularly suited to Millington with its large runway. Remington also is actively trying to attract an airline to provide scheduled flights from Millington, and the MIDB has committed $100,000 in matching funds for any grants secured to that end.

Through cooperation of city leaders and aggressive investment in infrastructure, Millington is hoping to build on its legacy as the home to NSA Mid-South, which is Shelby County’s second-largest employer besides FedEx and the last stop for retiring Navy service members.

The Navy base and its personnel have always been a big part of this community, Dixon said, and city leaders want to continue to attract and retain retired service members in addition to attracting new residents to a revitalized Millington.

“The work we’re doing will provide the best service for the best cost for the community,” said Dixon. “The airport authority, the MIDB and the city of Millington are all working closely together to leverage our resources to improve the infrastructure so we can develop and bring in additional industrial and commercial development. This will eventually add more residential development, which has been flat for some time.

“We’re really excited about the future, and we have a lot of opportunities.”