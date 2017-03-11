March 10-16, 2017: This week in Memphis history

VOL. 10 | NO. 11 | Saturday, March 11, 2017

1835: A letter from Mayor Marcus Winchester reads in part: “We are involved in another lawsuit involving important interests in relation to the John Rice grant. You are aware that since 1828 a mud bar has been accumulating in front of this town. During last summer two warrants were located upon this bar, in the name of J.D. Martin, amounting together to 44 1/2 acres, for which a grant has actually been obtained from the state.”

Source: “History of the City of Memphis Tennessee” by John M. Keating

1924: On the front page of The Daily News: “Motorists who are forced to use the Harahan viaduct are making many complaints about the toll bridge that has been established at the Arkansas end of the bridge.” The paper also reports the toll gate has “unquestionably greatly reduced traffic” on the rail bridge that added the outside lanes on both sides of the bridge for horse-drawn wagon and pedestrian traffic at first and then adapted the lanes for automobile traffic. The toll gate was to pay on old debt owed an Ohio bank by the “viaduct commission.” The commission hoped to replace the old wooden viaduct with a “modern concrete” viaduct.

1977: Thomas Garrott, president of Malone and Hyde Financial Corp. is elected to the board of directors of the National Bank of Commerce. Garrott would later become president of NBC and lead the bank’s drive into supermarket branches as well as electronic banking outside of a traditional bank building. In later years, Garrott would liken traditional banks with rows of tellers to “mausoleums.”

2016: Melissa Etheridge slips into town for a private concert at The Warehouse in South Main backed by the Hi Rhythm Section after serving as honorary duckmaster at The Peabody earlier in the weekend.