VOL. 10 | NO. 11 | Saturday, March 11, 2017

The fourth annual Memphis Multicultural Career Expo will be held Monday, March 13, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The event brings together job seekers from different backgrounds and communities with hiring managers from more than 30 Memphis companies. Attendees are strongly recommended to wear professional attire and bring business cards and copies of their resume. Cost is free; visit careerexpomemphis.com for advance registration and a list of participating employers.

The Southern Women’s Show will be held Friday through Sunday, March 10-12, at Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove Road. The show will feature shopping, fashion shows, cooking demonstrations, health screenings, and an appearance by Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez. Hours are Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit southernshows.com for details and advance discount tickets.

The Rollin’ Grizzlies will take on corporate teams in a Hoops From the Heart wheelchair-basketball tournament hosted by The Arc Mid-South Saturday, March 11, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Raymond Skinner Center, 712 Tanglewood St. The Rollin’ Grizzlies are a nationally ranked team that competes in Division III of the National Wheelchair Basketball Association. Admission is $5. Visit thearcmidsouth.org for details.

The 44rd annual Silky Sullivan St. Patrick's Day Parade, presented by the Beale Street Merchants Association, will be held Saturday, March 11, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Beale Street. Wear your green and bring the family for the city’s largest parade, featuring bands, cars, dancers, floats and more. Free and open to the public. Visit facebook.com/BealeStreetUSA for details.

Soulful Food Truck Sunday will be held Sunday, March 12, from noon to 6 p.m. at Clayborn Temple, 294 Hernando St. This wrap-up to Memphis Black Restaurant Week will feature eight food trucks plus the “Soulful Concert” featuring three Memphis artists. On-site tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 2 to 12; advance tickets are $10 online at mbrw.eventbrite.com.

Grammy Award-winning vocal project Roomful of Teeth will perform Thursday, March 16, at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Memphis’ Michael D. Rose Theatre, 470 University St. Admission is free. Visit memphis.edu/music for details.