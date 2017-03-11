VOL. 10 | NO. 11 | Saturday, March 11, 2017

The Memphis News Editorial Editorial: Jackson Case Spotlights Prosecutorial Problems Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ( ) You have entered an invalid email address

Close To:

* Required

From:

* Required

Message:

You have entered an invalid email address

Close From (email): * Required



Message: * Required



Five days after Noura Jackson was convicted of murdering her mother, one of the prosecutors filed a notice with the court saying he had not turned over a note from a key prosecution witness that might have helped the defense.

That witness, along with phone records, put Jackson in the house where her mother was murdered at the approximate time of her death.

The omission was critical enough that the Tennessee Supreme Court overturned Jackson’s conviction and ordered a new trial.

A panel of three Memphis attorneys concluded this month that Assistant District Attorney Stephen Jones made an inadvertent mistake by forgetting about a note in which Andrew Hammack volunteered he was high as a kite that night.

If this were an isolated incident, perhaps the panel’s ruling would be the end of the controversy.

Except it’s not isolated. In fact, Jackson’s murder conviction is one of five to be reversed in 2 1/2 years.

Still to come this month is another hearing by the Board of Professional Responsibility connected to the Jackson case.

Amy Weirich, now the Shelby County district attorney general, was the other prosecutor in the murder trial. Her decision to taunt Jackson during closing arguments because Jackson exercised her Fifth Amendment right to not testify also played into the state Supreme Court’s reversal.

The problems in the other convictions reversed since 2015 – the four other murder cases as well as a child rape case, a bad check case and an attempted murder case – included passing around a shotgun for a jury to examine even though it hadn’t been used in the crime and improperly bringing up prior arrests, including airing a videotaped statement from a victim not once, but twice after the victim had already testified in court.

Then there was the closing statement from a prosecutor in a bad check case in which he told the jury the checks had been “passed all over kingdom come.” He then added, “You didn’t hear all the proof of that.”

Keep in mind that if an attorney makes a mistake in a trial, an appeals court must determine that the mistake was egregious enough to warrant reversing the conviction and ordering a new trial.

Meanwhile, Shelby County commissioners trying to determine whether juvenile court reforms are real or a tap dance discovered earlier this year that roughly two-thirds of the requests from the district attorney general’s office to try juveniles as adults are being rejected by juvenile court magistrates.

Jail officials talk generally and cautiously of how some parts of the system aren’t really on board with deliberate efforts by others to decide more quickly who needs to be in jail.

The issue here is a pattern of conduct that is flawed enough that other jurists are reversing decisions made in our courts on what are the most basic matters of life and death.