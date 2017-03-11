VOL. 10 | NO. 11 | Saturday, March 11, 2017

Mallory Alexander Inks Three-Year Industrial Lease

Memphis-based shipping company Mallory Alexander International Logistics has signed a three-year lease for space at 4221 Pilot Drive.

Hank Martin and Elliot Embry with NAI Saig Co. represented the landlord, Sealy Pilot LLC, while Jeb Fields with Cushman & Wakefield / Commercial Advisors represented Mallory Alexander.

The 200,000-square-foot lease will run until Feb. 28, 2020.

According to a representative with NAI Saig, more than 200,000 square feet of space is still available for lease in the 600,000-square-foot warehouse at 4221 Pilot Drive.

– Patrick Lantrip

Memphis Companies Make Fortune’s ‘Best to Work For’

Four Memphis companies have been named to the 2017 list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” published by Fortune magazine March 9.

They are St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (No. 36), Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (No. 92), Baker Donelson (No. 95) and FedEx Corp. (No. 99).

Google topped the Fortune list this year.

The list recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures that foster employee engagement and trust.

This is the 20th anniversary of Fortune’s list.

– Andy Meek

U of M Will Host Early Childhood Conference

The University of Memphis will host the Building Strong Brains Conference March 24-25 at the Fogelman Executive Center.

Early childhood educators, program administrators, social workers, psychologists, infant mental health professionals, child and family advocates, students and researchers will be able to explore the latest research around ACEs (adverse childhood experiences).

First-day topics will include ACE Fundamentals and Solutions for Practitioners; Emergency Procedures and Disaster Response; Handling and Storage of Hazardous Materials and Disposal of Bio-contaminants; Pathways from ACEs to Post-Traumatic Growth; Understanding How Babies’ Brains Develop; and “Kids and the Law … What Parents Need to Know.”

The Department of Human Services will also hold a discussion on new federal child safety training regulations and mandated transportation updates.

Presentations on the second day are designed for early childhood educators who work with children daily in early child-care environments. Topics will include: Developmental Screenings, Social Emotional Care; Shaken Baby Syndrome and Abusive Head Trauma Prevention; the Stewards of Children: Child Abuse Prevention National Program; Promoting Early Relationships to Foster Long-Term Resiliency; Red Flags for Autism; and Diversity Training.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Eraina Schauss, an assistant professor of clinical mental health counseling at the U of M. She specializes in the translation of mental health research into evidence-based clinical practices with a focus on resilience. Schauss also is part of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Interdisciplinary Working Group at the university that is focused on awareness, prevention, mitigation and policy development related to ACEs in Shelby County.

Go to www.memphis.edu/hct/conference.php for more information or to register for the conference.

– Don Wade

Keisling Named New Leader At UT-Boling Center

Dr. Bruce Keisling has been named the executive director of the UT-Boling Center for Developmental Disabilities and Shainberg Chair of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

He’s served as associate director of the center for nine years and is the director and principal investigator for the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Program.

Keisling, the fourth executive director since the center’s inception, is taking over the position from Dr. Frederick B. Palmer, who retired from the center after 23 years.

Keisling is a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UTHSC, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the field of developmental disabilities.

– Andy Meek

University of Memphis Plans Veterans Care Center

The University of Memphis has announced plans for a new veterans care center on campus.

The university said the outpatient Veterans Care Center will address the mental health needs of veterans, regardless of era, gender, discharge status or service connection.

The university says the facility will be located in the Psychological Services Center on campus. It will provide treatment for problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety disorders and substance misuse, stemming from the adjustment to post-deployment life.

Veteran students could receive help developing study skills and learn about their cognitive strengths and weaknesses, according to the university.

The center is made possible through a gift targeting veterans in honor of university president David Rudd. No timetable for its opening has been released.

– The Associated Press

Deerfield Apartments Sell for $6.3 Million

The Deerfield Apartments complex, located at 2155 Sycamore View Road, has switched hands in a multimillion-dollar deal.

Deerfield Group LLC and Mjer Deerfield sold the property to Deerfield Apartments Utah LLC for $6.3 million, according to a March 6 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Jeffrey M Weiskopf, chairman and CEO of New York-based White Eagle Property Group, signed the deed as president of Deerfield Group. Michael Reidel and Eska Reidel signed on behalf of Mjer Deerfield.

– Patrick Lantrip

Six Acres Sold In Southeast Memphis

A sizeable parcel of undeveloped land near a busy intersection in Southeast Memphis has switched hands for $784,000.

Bryan Evans with NAI Saig Co. represented the buyer, New Development LLC, while Andrew Phillips with Colliers International represented the seller, Forest Bend Properties LLC, in the Feb. 24 deal.

The six-acre site sits near the intersection of Hacks Cross Road and Misty Meadows Lane where 23,338 vehicles per day drive by.

– Patrick Lantrip

Mama Gaia Announces Crosstown Opening

Mama Gaia, a fast-casual dining concept offering organic vegetarian menu options, is the first restaurant in Crosstown Concourse to open its doors and has set its grand opening for March 25.

The restaurant will offer a fresh, artisanal vegetarian menu for lunch and dinner, along with several vegan and gluten-free options.

Executive chef and co-founder Cru Peri von Holtzendorff-Fehling developed the menu, which features selections like quinoa bowls, salads, hearty soups and pitas stuffed with crisp veggies, as well as kid-friendly items.

The dishes will be handmade to order using organic ingredients.

As part of the grand opening, Mama Gaia is hosting a giveaway through its social media profiles, giving followers a chance to win a hardhat tour of the historic Crosstown building and a pre-opening tasting of the menu.

Those interested can enter by visiting the Mama Gaia Facebook page and clicking the link to a webpage to enter their contact information.

On March 11, 15 participants will be chosen to receive two tickets for a pre-opening tasting and the guided tour of Crosstown Concourse.

Thirty more winners will receive a ticket for two to enjoy a pre-opening tasting only.

Mama Gaia will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., with plans to open earlier for breakfast in the near future.

– Andy Meek

Lakeland Gets Grant For New Gateway Signs

The city of Lakeland was approved for a $25,000 grant by the Shelby County Commission to construct two new gateway signs.

The new signs will go up at the eastern and western boundaries of the city along U.S. 70 and will have a similar look and feel as two other gateway signs along U.S. 64 at Canada Road and Fletcher Trace Parkway.

– Patrick Lantrip

Former US Attorney Stanton Joins Butler Snow

Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III is joining Butler Snow LLP as part of the law firm’s commercial litigation practice group and white-collar compliance and government investigations team. He will be based in Memphis.

Stanton left the post of top federal prosecutor for the Western District of Tennessee at the end of February. His tenure was marked by a reorganization of the office of about 100 attorneys, including the addition of a civil rights section and a focus on human trafficking.

President Barack Obama nominated Stanton for a federal judgeship, but it and other judicial nominations stalled as the U.S. Senate refused to consider Obama’s nominee for a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Stanton joins two other former U.S. attorneys at Butler Snow: Jim Letten, who works in the firm’s New Orleans office, and James B. Tucker, who is with the Jackson, Mississippi, office.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen C. Parker and Jonathan T. Skrmetti are also with Butler Snow’s Memphis office.

– Bill Dries

Gun Shop, Shooting Range Aims for Cordova

Point Blank Range and Gunshop, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based shooting range and firearm retail store, soon will begin construction of a new location in Cordova.

A $1.5 million permit application for new construction has been filed with the city-county Office of Construction Code Enforcement. The application lists Point Blank Range as the tenant and owner of the 1740 Century Center Cove location; Glen P. Oxford is listed as the architect.

Founded in 2012, Point Blank operates about a dozen locations, mostly in the Midwest.

– Patrick Lantrip

Richards Nominated For County Finance Director

Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell has nominated Wanda Richards as director of county government’s division of Finance and Administration.

The Shelby County Commission will vote on the appointment at its March 13 meeting.

Richards currently serves as budget director in the finance and administration division. She has been with county government since joining finance and administration as a senior budget analyst in 2006. She also worked as a budget analyst in city government in the 1980s.

If approved, she would succeed Mike Swift in the key post within county government. Swift recently announced his retirement.

– Bill Dries

Allegiant Extends Nonstop MEM-LAX Flights

Allegiant Airlines’ seasonal nonstop flight from Memphis International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport is set to become a permanent route.

The previously seasonal flight, which will make two runs per week, is scheduled to resume June 1.

“Allegiant’s service between Memphis and Los Angeles has performed extremely well,” said Pace Cooper, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority board of commissioners. “Passengers now have an ongoing low-cost air service option to the West Coast.”

Additionally, nonstop seasonal flights to Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport will begin in May, which will bring the total number of Allegiant’s nonstop routes from Memphis to eight. The others are Austin, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Orlando/Sanford, St. Pete-Clearwater and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

– Patrick Lantrip

Baker Donelson Expands Health Care Litigation Group

Baker Donelson has expanded its Health Care Litigation Group in Memphis, adding Kay Anderson, W. Bradley Gilmer and Hugh Francis to the team.

Anderson joins Baker Donelson as of counsel and has experience representing physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners and certified registered nurse anesthetists in medical malpractice defense litigation.

Gilmer, also of counsel, represents physicians, nurses and other health care providers in professional negligence lawsuits in federal and state court.

Francis joins as a staff attorney, representing hospitals, physicians, nurses and other health care providers in professional negligence lawsuits in federal and state court.

The three attorneys previously were with the Hardison Law Firm.

– Andy Meek

Memphis in May Delegation Returns From Colombia

A delegation of 48 Memphians representing the Memphis In May International Festival returned to the city from Colombia Tuesday, March 7.

Colombia is the honored country for this year’s Memphis in May series of events.

The festival and the Greater Memphis Chamber hosted two events on Bogota, including a business briefing made by chamber executive vice presidents Mark Herbison and Ernest Strickland. The delegation also hosted a reception at the home of Kevin Whitaker, U.S. ambassador to Colombia.

The Memphis delegation included Jim Holt, president and CEO of the Memphis in May International Festival; Memphis City Council chairman Berlin Boyd; Shelby County Commissioner Willie Brooks; Al Lyons, CEO of RHB Innovations; Stacey McCall, CEO of ServiceMaster by Stratos; Edith Kelly-Green, owner of KGR Group; Susan Arney, Metropolitan Bank board member; Charles Dickey, chief financial officer of Landmark Bank; and Bob Craddock, partner at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs.

– Bill Dries

Hickory Hill Home Depot Site Sells for $15 Million

A Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment trust has purchased a large parcel of land where a Home Depot is located in Hickory Hill for $15.7 million.

Spirit Realty Capital, doing business as Spirit Master Funding X LLC, bought the property from Allied Development of Memphis, according to a March 3 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds. Mehrdad Mottahedeh signed the deed on behalf of Allied Development.

The nearly 12.5-acre property, located at 3469 Riverdale Road, is home to a 101,800-square-foot shopping center that was built in 1996 and currently is occupied by Home Depot. Though the Shelby County Assessor of Property’s 2017 reappraisal information is not yet available for the Class B center, its 2016 appraisal value was $5 million.

Spirit Realty Capital manages 2,705 properties with 452 tenants in 49 states, including a large presence in Tennessee.

– Patrick Lantrip

Dedric, KJ Lawson Make AAC All-Conference Teams

University of Memphis sophomore Dedric Lawson and freshman K.J. Lawson were each named to an American Athletic All-Conference team.

Dedric Lawson was named to the All-Conference First Team, and K.J. Lawson to the All-Rookie Team.

Dedric was the third Tiger player in as many seasons to be named to the First Team, joining Shaq Goodwin from last season and Austin Nichols from two seasons ago. K.J. follows in the footsteps of his brother (last season) and Nichols (2014) to be named to the All-Rookie Team.

Dedric leads the Tigers in scoring (19.4), rebounding (9.9), and blocked shots (66), and is second on the team with 102 assists. He is one of eight players in the NCAA since 1992-93 to have seasons with more than 600 points, more than 300 rebounds and more than 100 assists. His rebounding average leads the American Athletic Conference, while his scoring total is second-best in the league. He also leads the AAC in double-doubles with 19.

K.J. is second on the team and third in the American Athletic Conference in rebounding (8.3), and third on the team and 21st in the conference in scoring (12.4). He has made 141-of-353 shots this season during his redshirt freshman year, and has made 80-of-115 from the charity stripe. He is third on the team with 85 assists, and has 15 steals and 13 blocked shots.

Other conference awards were to be announced at a luncheon on Wednesday, March 8.

The Tigers open play in the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Friday, March 10, when the team faces off against the University of Central Florida in a 1 p.m. tipoff at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

– Don Wade

Texas-Based Burger Bar Coming to Overton Square

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a nationally recognized burger and beer joint based out of Texas, will be Overton Square’s newest tenant, according to property owners Loeb Properties Inc.

The new restaurant will move into the expanded 3,500-square-feet site at 6 S. Cooper St. that previously was occupied by Yolo.

Extensive renovations and construction will begin in March, and the restaurant is tentatively set to open this fall, according to Loeb.

The popular Austin, Texas-based brand was founded in 2010 and operates restaurants primarily in Texas, Arizona, California and Colorado. Memphis would be Hopdoddy’s first location east of the Mississippi River.

Hopdoddy grinds meat in house daily and offers an array of meats, including Angus beef, Akaushi beef, chicken and sushi-grade tuna. In addition to its burgers, the restaurant is known for its hand-cut Kennebec fries, farm-fresh salads, handcrafted milkshakes, craft beers, house-made liqueurs and freshly squeezed juices.

– Patrick Lantrip

Redbirds Bring Rendezvous Back to AutoZone Park

Rendezvous will return as the official barbecue supplier for the Memphis Redbirds at AutoZone Park as part of a multiyear agreement.

Starting this year, Rendezvous’ smoky Memphis-style meats will again be available at the Downtown ballpark. Rendezvous has been in business since 1948.

“When we made the decision to rebrand the Redbirds this offseason as authentically Memphis, we did so with a mission of connecting to the soul of the city known for its iconic music history and famous barbecue,” said Redbirds principal owner Peter Freund in a statement. “And I can think of no better way to accomplish this than to welcome Rendezvous barbecue back inside AutoZone Park.”

Rendezvous will be served from four concession stands, in all-inclusive areas including the Redbird Club and the four-top tables, and as part of the barbecue menus offered with select group picnics and in suites.

The 2017 season begins March 30 against the St. Louis Cardinals in a “Battle of the Birds” exhibition game. The regular-season home opener is April 11 against Colorado Springs.

– Don Wade

Five Pull Petitions For State Rep. District 95

Four Republicans and one Democrat have pulled qualifying petitions through Tuesday, March 7, to run in the special elections for the State House District 95 seat.

Democrat Julie Byrd Ashworth of Collierville has a petition out.

The Republicans with petitions out are John Bogan of Eads, Melissa R. Marshall and Kevin Vaughan of Collierville, and Frank Uhlhorn of Germantown.

Any prospective candidates have until noon March 16 to file for the April 27 special primary election. The winners of the primaries advance to the June 15 special general election.

The election is to fill the seat vacated by the February resignation of Republican state Rep. Mark Lovell of Eads. Lovell resigned abruptly after an allegation of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. He has denied any wrongdoing.

An investigation by the staff of a House subcommittee found that Lovell violated the Legislature’s workplace discrimination policy. No further action was taken because by then Lovell had resigned.

The Shelby County Commission is appointing an interim state House member to serve for what will likely be part of the current legislative session underway in Nashville. The commission is taking applications for the interim appointment and intends to appoint someone at its April 3 meeting.

– Bill Dries

Church Health Partners With Advance Memphis

Church Health’s resource production team is now employing Advance Memphis graduates to manage its online orders, shipping and inventory of educational materials.

Church Health creates content and materials to educate, encourage and equip ministries as part of the organization’s ongoing effort to promote wellness in communities and congregations. Church Health Resources creates and distributes these publications, which includes the quarterly magazine Church Health Reader.

Advance Memphis has been empowering adults in South Memphis’ 38126 ZIP code with job training, readiness and support for the past 17 years. Advance Memphis’ unique combination of warehouse space, staff and expertise made it the perfect candidate to manage the pick, pack and ship aspects of order fulfillment for Church Health, according to the organization.

Beyond making logistical sense for both organizations, the partnership is a strong missional fit. Church Health has a whole-person approach to mental, physical and spiritual health, with meaningful work as an important piece of a person’s overall health. Advance Memphis’ mission is to empower underserved adults in the 38126 community with the skills to succeed, become self-sufficient, and find consistent, satisfying work.

– Don Wade

Tigers Pitcher Earns AAC Honor Roll Recognition

University of Memphis right-handed pitcher Colton Hathcock was named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll after recording three saves in four games played last week.

Hathcock shut down the eighth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels for his first save of the week, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning. He then came back on Friday, March 3, to close a 5-2 series-opening win over Georgia Southern.

In the final game of the series, he was brought into a high-pressure situation in the eighth inning with runners in scoring position and two outs. He got a strikeout to end the inning and keep the one-run lead intact before working a scoreless ninth inning to seal the win.

Hathcock finished the week with six strikeouts, just two hits allowed and no walks. He has five saves so far this season.

– Don Wade

MAS Adds Specialist For Volunteer, Foster Programs

Memphis Animal Services has added a volunteer and outreach specialist who will coordinate volunteer and foster programs at the city shelter.

Dani Rutherford comes to the newly created position at MAS from being development assistant at Communities in Schools of Tennessee, a role that included coordinating donor relationships, donation drives, grant writing and communications work.

Rutherford also has been a volunteer and board member at Memphis Pets Alive since 2013. Among her roles at Pets Alive, she served as intake and foster coordinator, co-manager of its PetSmart Charities Cat Habitat and volunteer manager, and she oversaw volunteers in local TNR (trap-neuter-return for community cats) efforts.

Her duties at MAS also will include the shelter’s rescue program, known as Pet Placement Partners.

– Bill Dries

Multicultural Career Expo Returns March 13

More than 30 Memphis employers will be at the Memphis Multicultural Career Expo on Monday, March 13.

The fourth annual event brings together job seekers from different backgrounds and communities to connect with hiring managers from local companies. Available jobs span numerous fields, including health care, management, manufacturing, nonprofit and logistics.

“Our main goal with this event has been to consolidate over these years, a diverse and inclusive talent platform in the Mid-South, to attract and retain multicultural professionals to the city of Memphis,” said Alex Matlock, CEO of ContigoCreative and director of the event.

This year, the expo is rolling out an app to make it easier for job seekers and exhibitors to communicate. The app is available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the name “Multicultural Career Expo.”

Monday’s event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Memphis Hilton, 939 Ridge Lake Blvd. The cost is free, and organizers strongly recommend attendees wear professional business attire and bring business cards and copies of their resume.

Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance at careerexpomemphis.com. The website also includes more information and a full list of participating employers, plus links to download the iOS and Android versions of the app.

– Daily News staff

Boyd Officially in Race For Governor in 2018

Former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd officially launched his candidacy for Tennessee Governor Monday, March 6, with an announcement of his campaign team.

Boyd, a Knoxville businessman and philanthropist, filed his form appointing a campaign treasurer last week. His treasurer is Scott Niswonger of Greeneville, the founder of LandAir Transport Inc.

Former Tennessee Republican Party chairman Chip Saltsman is Boyd’s campaign CEO, fresh from leading David Kustoff’s successful 2016 campaign for the U.S. House in the 8th Congressional District.

Kustoff’s campaign manager, Bonnie Brezina, is Boyd’s campaign political director.

– Bill Dries

Memphis Site of NCAA South Regional March 24 & 26

The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship South Regional will be held March 24 and 26 at FedExForum and hosted by the University of Memphis. The city most recently hosted the tournament in 2014.

Sweet 16 games are set for Friday, March 24; the Elite 8 takes place March 26.

“The sports market is a large driver for the Memphis tourism economy,” said Malvin Gipson, executive director of the Memphis Sports Council. “Memphis was named ‘Best NBA Destination’ by USA Today 10Best, and we hope NCAA visitors experience the same Memphis spirit.”

Kevin Kane, president and CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, added: “We value the dollars the sports market brings to Memphis, and hope that hosting this tournament leads the way to hosting more large sporting events.”

General tickets can be purchased and sold online through the NCAA Ticket Exchange.

– Don Wade