Memphis Daily News The Memphis News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger TNDataSource Seminars Video
» Subscribe Today!
More of what you want to know.
The Daily News
X
Forgot your password?
Skip Navigation LinksHome >
VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Trump to Visit Nashville Next Week for Campaign Rally

The Associated Press

Updated 2:40PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story | Comments ()

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – President Donald Trump has scheduled another campaign rally, this time in Nashville, Tennessee.

The president's campaign website is advertising the event next Wednesday at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium.

It will be the president's second campaign rally since his inauguration. He held his first last month in Florida.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has said the president intends to hit the road to sell the American public on the Republican health care plan that he supports.

It's unclear whether the Tennessee rally is part of that tour.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sign-Up For Our Free Email Edition
Get the news first with our daily email


 
Blog News, Training & Events
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 60 348 3,593
MORTGAGES 64 406 4,355
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 212 1,034 7,962
BANKRUPTCIES 81 277 2,815
BUSINESS LICENSES 36 127 1,369
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 47 296 2,996
MARRIAGE LICENSES 22 109 779

Weekly Edition

Issues | About

The Memphis News: Business, politics, and the public interest.