VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Tennessee House Votes to OK Fundraising Before Veto Override

The Associated Press

Updated 2:39PM
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee House has passed a bill seeking to allow lawmakers to start raking in campaign cash while they wait for a veto override session.

The bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Tilman Goins of Morristown passed on an 84-9 on Thursday. Under current law, state senators and representatives aren't allowed to raise campaign funds during the legislative session. In election years, that prohibition is lifted on May 15 if the General Assembly has not yet adjourned.

Goins' bill would lift that fundraising bill if lawmakers chose to schedule a session to turn back any vetoes by the governor. The governor has 10 days to sign or veto legislation. An override takes only a majority in both chambers.

The Senate version has yet to be scheduled a committee hearing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

