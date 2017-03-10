VOL. 132 | NO. 50 | Friday, March 10, 2017

Mallory Alexander Inks Three-Year Lease

Memphis-based shipping company Mallory Alexander International Logistics has signed a three-year lease for space at 4221 Pilot Drive.

Hank Martin and Elliot Embry with NAI Saig Co. represented the landlord, Sealy Pilot LLC, while Jeb Fields with Cushman & Wakefield / Commercial Advisors represented Mallory Alexander.

The 200,000-square-foot lease will run until Feb. 28, 2020.

According to a representative with NAI Saig, more than 200,000 square feet of space is still available for lease in the 600,000-square-foot warehouse.

– Patrick Lantrip

3 Memphis Companies Make Fortune’s ‘Best to Work For’

Three Memphis companies have been named to the 2017 list of “100 Best Companies to Work For” published by Fortune magazine March 9.

They are Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare (No. 92) Baker Donelson (No. 95) and FedEx Corp. (No. 99).

The list recognizes companies with exceptional workplace cultures that foster employee engagement and trust.

This is the 20th anniversary of Fortune’s list.

– Andy Meek

University of Memphis to Host Early Childhood Conference

The University of Memphis will host the Building Strong Brains Conference March 24-25 at the Fogelman Executive Center.

Early childhood educators, program administrators, social workers, psychologists, infant mental health professionals, child and family advocates, students and researchers will be able to explore the latest research around ACEs (adverse childhood experiences).

First-day topics will include ACE Fundamentals and Solutions for Practitioners; Emergency Procedures and Disaster Response; Handling and Storage of Hazardous Materials and Disposal of Bio-contaminants; Pathways from ACEs to Post-Traumatic Growth; Understanding How Babies’ Brains Develop; and “Kids and the Law … What Parents Need to Know.”

The Department of Human Services will also hold a discussion on new federal child safety training regulations and mandated transportation updates.

Presentations on the second day are designed for early childhood educators who work with children daily in early child-care environments. Topics will include: Developmental Screenings, Social Emotional Care; Shaken Baby Syndrome and Abusive Head Trauma Prevention; the Stewards of Children: Child Abuse Prevention National Program; Promoting Early Relationships to Foster Long-Term Resiliency; Red Flags for Autism; and Diversity Training.

The keynote speaker will be Dr. Eraina Schauss, an assistant professor of clinical mental health counseling at the U of M. She specializes in the translation of mental health research into evidence-based clinical practices with a focus on resilience. Schauss also is part of the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Interdisciplinary Working Group at the university that is focused on awareness, prevention, mitigation and policy development related to ACEs in Shelby County.

Go to www.memphis.edu/hct/conference.php for more information or to register for the conference.

– Don Wade

New Leader at UT-Boling Center for Developmental Disabilities

Dr. Bruce Keisling has been named the executive director of the UT-Boling Center for Developmental Disabilities and Shainberg Chair of Excellence in Developmental Disabilities at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

He’s served as associate director of the center for nine years and is the director and principal investigator for the University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities Program.

Keisling, the fourth executive director since the center’s inception, is taking over the position from Dr. Frederick B. Palmer, who retired from the center after 23 years.

Keisling is a clinical psychologist and associate professor in the Department of Pediatrics at UTHSC, and he has more than 20 years of experience in the field of developmental disabilities.

– Andy Meek

University of Memphis Plans Veterans Care Center

The University of Memphis has announced plans for a new veterans care center on campus.

The university said the outpatient Veterans Care Center will address the mental health needs of veterans, regardless of era, gender, discharge status or service connection.

The university says the facility will be located in the Psychological Services Center on campus. It will provide treatment for problems such as post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety disorders and substance misuse, stemming from the adjustment to post-deployment life.

Veteran students could receive help developing study skills and learn about their cognitive strengths and weaknesses, according to the university.

The center is made possible through a gift targeting veterans in honor of university president David Rudd. No timetable for its opening has been released.

– The Associated Press

Deerfield Apartments Sell for $6.3 Million

The Deerfield Apartments complex, located at 2155 Sycamore View Road, has switched hands in a multimillion-dollar deal.

Deerfield Group LLC and Mjer Deerfield sold the property to Deerfield Apartments Utah LLC for $6.3 million, according to a March 6 warranty deed filed with the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

Jeffrey M Weiskopf, chairman and CEO of New York-based White Eagle Property Group, signed the deed as president of Deerfield Group. Michael Reidel and Eska Reidel signed on behalf of Mjer Deerfield.

– Patrick Lantrip

Six Acres Sold In Southeast Memphis

A sizeable parcel of undeveloped land near a busy intersection in Southeast Memphis has switched hands for $784,000.

Bryan Evans with NAI Saig Co. represented the buyer, New Development LLC, while Andrew Phillips with Colliers International represented the seller, Forest Bend Properties LLC, in the Feb. 24 deal.

The six-acre site sits near the intersection of Hacks Cross Road and Misty Meadows Lane where 23,338 vehicles per day drive by.

– Patrick Lantrip

Lakeland Gets Grant For New Gateway Signs

The city of Lakeland was approved for a $25,000 grant by the Shelby County Commission to construct two new gateway signs.

The new signs will go up at the eastern and western boundaries of the city along Highway 70 and will have a similar look and feel as two other gateway signs along Highway 64 at Canada Road and Fletcher Trace Parkway.

– Patrick Lantrip