Local Mortgage Market Flat in February

Friday, March 10, 2017

Shelby County’s mortgage market had something of a Goldilocks’ porridge moment in February – neither hot nor cold, but essentially on par with where things stood one year earlier.

Purchase mortgage volume saw a 28 percent jump in January, but by the time February rolled around, things had cooled a little; volume both last month and in February 2016 stood at around $103 million. That’s according to the latest figures from real estate information company Chandler Reports, chandlerreports.com.

The number of mortgages themselves slipped a little. Those fell 2 percent from 626 in February 2016 to 615 last month.

Lenders are making slightly bigger mortgages, though. Last month, the average mortgage amount stood at $168,756 – that’s up from $165,020 during the same month in 2016.

The top lenders on a volume basis in February tended to see lighter purchase volume than they did in February 2016. Nevertheless, Tim Smith, branch manager in the Memphis area for Guild Mortgage, said his office is seeing plenty of demand from buyers now.

“We see a very tight market right now,” said Smith, whose branch opened in August 2014. “Very low inventory, very high demand from buyers. What’s driving that? I think it’s a feeling that the economy is improving. An overall sense that things are better.

“We’ve got a lot of first-time homebuyers, but we do have our share of move-up buyers, as well. We’ve got people moving into Memphis, whether they’re being relocated or not, so it’s a wide range. But I’d say first-time homebuyers probably leading the pack.”

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ most recent Beige Book, a kind of market survey produced by the Fed, pointed out a few weaker spots in Memphis’ real estate picture.

Real estate conditions, the Fed noted, have “weakened slightly” locally in recent months.

“But sales activity remains stronger than one year ago,” the Fed noted about Memphis. “Seasonally adjusted home sales fell 1 percent between December and January, but were up 12 percent from one year ago. Residential construction activity rebounded in December after dropping sharply in late fall.”

Things look a little better from a year-to-date perspective. Through the end of February, the local mortgage market is running a bit ahead of where things stood one year earlier.

By the end of February, volume stood at $216.8 million year to date, up from $190.7 million for the same period in 2016 – a 14 percent bump.

The same trend is evident both in terms of the number of mortgages themselves and the average mortgage amount, the year-to-date numbers making the picture look a little better.

Year-to-date through February, lenders had made 1,296 mortgages, up 10 percent from 1,177 one year earlier. The average mortgage amount year-to-date stood at $167,302 last month, up 3 percent from $162,029 a year ago.

